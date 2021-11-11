My View: An enduring friendship that crossed boundaries

It was over half a century ago when I got a call from my great aunt Bonnie asking me if I’d like a part-time job working for a friend of hers. The idea was that I would do household chores and minor repairs for her recently retired co-worker. Frances lived in a very large brick home up on Main Street near Kensington and the upkeep was becoming too much for her.
Jobs were scarce in the late 1960s and I jumped at the chance. For the next decade, I would head up to the big house every few weeks to scrub floors, paint bedrooms, put up storm windows, etc. Frances and I became good friends: me, a goofy high school kid and her, a refined, patrician lady in her 70s.
Frances was of English descent and her family emigrated here to prosper. At the end of the 19th century, her parents bought a house in what was once a tony Buffalo neighborhood. She would spend all of her 80-plus years living there.
My Aunt Bonnie’s family, on the other hand, came from Ireland to America just to survive. Their first home was in the shanty town on the shores of Lake Erie in South Buffalo. When the railroad forced them out, they moved to the Old First Ward.
Frances went to private elementary and high school. She was one of the few women of her time to earn both bachelor’s and master’s degrees, from Fordham University. Bonnie got a diploma from the Buffalo Public Schools and was one of the first in her family to graduate from high school.
In the early 1920s, both women were offered positions in the county’s social welfare department. Frances was in charge and Bonnie was one of her subordinates. This unlikely pair would become fast friends and lifelong companions. Neither ever married nor had children. They traveled together, shared each other’s families and spent nearly every holiday together. Bonnie stayed most nights in the house on Main Street but maintained a place in South Buffalo through most of the 20th century. Both were devout Catholics and, given the times, their relationship was surely a platonic one. All these years later, I wonder what might have been had they met in 2021 instead of 1921.
By 1980, I had graduated college and married. I kept in touch with Frances and did occasional repairs at her home.
On Christmas Eve in 1983, my wife and I called Bonnie (she was always “Veronica” to Frances) and asked her if she would like us to drive her uptown to see her old friend. Both women were now somewhat infirm and housebound; they hadn’t seen each other for several years.
When we arrived, the two old gals hugged and cried. I was tasked with making a pitcher of Manhattans. My wife and I sat quietly in the kitchen, listening to these two elderly ladies giggle like schoolgirls. Every half hour or so, Bonnie would call out, “Bobby, be a dear and bring us refreshments.” That was code for “more booze, please.”
After a few hours, it was time to go and I quickly realized my old aunt was plastered. Frances, however, maintained her decorum. She took me aside and whispered: “You have no idea how many Christmas Eves Veronica and I spent together. Thank you.”
Frances passed away a few months later. Bonnie was too ill to attend the funeral and she, too, was gone before the year was out. Their friendship was deep and profound and I was fortunate to witness its last act.