My View: An enduring friendship that crossed boundaries

It was over half a century ago when I got a call from my great aunt Bonnie asking me if I’d like a part-time job working for a friend of hers. The idea was that I would do household chores and minor repairs for her recently retired co-worker. Frances lived in a very large brick home up on Main Street near Kensington and the upkeep was becoming too much for her.

Jobs were scarce in the late 1960s and I jumped at the chance. For the next decade, I would head up to the big house every few weeks to scrub floors, paint bedrooms, put up storm windows, etc. Frances and I became good friends: me, a goofy high school kid and her, a refined, patrician lady in her 70s.

Frances was of English descent and her family emigrated here to prosper. At the end of the 19th century, her parents bought a house in what was once a tony Buffalo neighborhood. She would spend all of her 80-plus years living there.

My Aunt Bonnie’s family, on the other hand, came from Ireland to America just to survive. Their first home was in the shanty town on the shores of Lake Erie in South Buffalo. When the railroad forced them out, they moved to the Old First Ward.