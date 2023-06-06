When I was about 9 years old, my younger brother Charlie and I decided to plant a garden. Otto, the old farmer up the road, came down and plowed a spot for us. After waiting a few days for the soil to dry, our father used his old jalopy to pull a drag harrow over it to break down the soil. There were quite a few small stones, so we spent a day raking them to the center to make a dividing line between my garden and Charlie’s. It was nearly the end of June so we had gotten a very late start.

Luckily, we had chosen to start with some easy, faster-growing vegetables, including beans, peas and cucumbers, which we knew would start producing by September.

Soon beans broke through the ground looking like a line of humble monks with their heads bowed. The next day they split apart with small green leaves reaching for the sky. Over the next few days other things sprouted and we both felt excited and proud of ourselves.

Planting was the easy part. Right after our seeds came up, the weeds followed and quickly overtook the garden. Weeding took a lot of time and they seemed to grow faster than we could pull them. One of the neighbors told us to use a hoe to undercut the weeds and keep the soil loose. He said it also helped to keep the soil from drying out. It was still a lot of work but we finally got ahead of them. Once the weeds were gone, it was easier to keep them away.

The peas and beans were the first to mature and we ate many right in the garden. They were so crisp and delicious that we couldn’t walk away without sampling a few. But some of them actually made it to the dinner table, where we bragged about how we had grown them.

The cucumber vines spread quickly, and soon they were crowding out some of our other plants. Then flowers appeared with small cucumbers at their base. Every day we examined them and I quietly compared mine to Charlie’s. We excitedly gave Mom and Dad updates along the way. Eventually our cucumbers were about 4 inches long, and being early September, we were anxious to pick them. We put it off when a storm came through with heavy rain that lasted a couple of days.

After the storm passed, we went out to the garden. Our jaws dropped when we saw the cucumbers – they were huge! They were about a foot long and 3 inches in diameter. The stems were broken and we were sure that the cucumbers were so heavy they just broke from the vine. We grabbed them and ran to the house, ecstatically telling Mom and Dad how all that rain made them explode in size. They seemed just as surprised as we were.

School had just started so Charlie took his with him for show and tell, convincing the class that the heavy rain made it grow that big in two days.

It wasn’t until I was in my 20s that my father made a confession. He told me he got those cucumbers from the old farmer across the road. His garden had been growing since early June and had more horse manure than dirt. Everything he grew was huge.

I’m sure Dad would be forgiven for that bit of deception as it gave us a lifelong love of gardening. I’ll never forget that wonderful feeling of showing our beautiful cucumbers to Mom and Dad.