‘Oh, Mama liked the roses and she grew them in the yard,” is a song that I recently heard while listening to Elvis. He loved his mama, Gladys, very much and he dedicated a few songs to her. This particular song reminded me of my mother.

My mom loved roses too, and she planted several bushes along one of the fences in our yard. There were several varieties and colors and I really admired them.

My mom’s favorite flower though seemed to be the pansy. She always had a bed of these bright little faces of many colors. I always wondered why she liked flowers so much and how she knew how to take care of them. Then, one day while I was at our museum, someone gave me an artifact for display. It was a memo book from the East Lovejoy Garden Club from years past. These people kept the love of gardens alive throughout the years in the Lovejoy neighborhood.

Mom’s love of gardens rubbed off on me and other members of our family, and one day while on one of my walks around the neighborhood I noticed that not many people had gardens. That really bothered me so I decided to start a contest and called it “Lovejoy in Bloom.” I was doing this by myself at first and did the judging, etc. It was very exciting to see the beautiful gardens that enhanced these century-old homes. One of the contestants was an 11-year-old boy from Gold Street and his mom was very proud of him. Another entry was from a 71-year-old man, but upon close examination, I found that his colorful flowers were artificial. I praised him for his effort. He just seemed happy to be included in something.

The prizes at the time were T-shirts or something from our shop on Lovejoy Street. At first I just judged front yards and in the ensuing years I included backyards, which brought many beautiful surprises. A local man invited me to his yard on Moreland Street where he had planted 42 varieties of vegetables, all perfect rows with little paths for his picking and watering. Eventually other members of our Iron Island Society joined me in judging, some of whom knew the names of all the flowers. One of our neighbors suggested that we have a garden tour, which was very successful, and we were the first in the city to do so. I ran the contests for 20 years.

A category for one year was for the most beautiful rose with judging in June. A gardener on Schiller Street showed me the most beautiful scarlet bloom I had ever seen.

One of the verses in Elvis’ song to his mom was, “She’d decorate the living room for all us kids to see” and I imagine he meant with her roses. My Mom did that also, however, she did not use a vase, she had a black opaque dish, which was one of my parents’ wedding gifts. She would fill it with the right amount of water and pick out one of her lovely roses and float it in the dish.

In our own backyard, there is a rose bush which was here when we moved in so many years ago. I call it the First Communion Rose bush because we have photos of our children taken by it on their special day.

I enjoyed running my contests and had a nice time doing it with our society members. It seems to have mattered to several of the entrants and prize winners. In a fairly recent issue of The News, one of my prize winners’ obituary read, “Winner of the Lovejoy in Bloom contest.”

I am happy to see that so many garden walks have proliferated since my little Lovejoy in Bloom contest and our garden walk started so many years ago.