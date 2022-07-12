My View: An ancient wooden sled serves as a reminder of a brother's love

He didn’t show anger often, my father. But I distinctly recall the tone in his voice when he told us the story of his baby brother’s birth at the house on Swan Street, during the Great Depression.

My father was the oldest son, then a teenager. He was angry and sad that the doctor who appeared at the door was intoxicated; his mother somehow fell during a difficult labor and the infant was injured at birth. They named him James, but everyone always called him Jimmy. He never matured and remained mentally seven years old for his entire life. As a teenager, he became unmanageable and my grandparents sent him to live at the state hospital in Newark.

As a child I understood that my uncle Jimmy was different and lived far away in an institution. I still remember our Thruway road trip to Newark – just my father and me in the brand-new Chevrolet – to visit him during the hot summer of 1962.

We brought him a package of treats and new clothes, and spent the afternoon with him there. My father spoke so softly to him, and I could see his concern and his affection for his brother. I also saw Jimmy’s face light up for his big brother.

When the state opened a new facility in West Seneca, Jimmy was closer. That meant regular visits and he could join the larger family for summer picnics and Christmases. We’d light the candles on his birthday cake and sing to him.

My father often said his little brother would live a long life, since he was happy and didn’t seem to have a care in the world. He was right; Jimmy lived to 90.

My dad and mom visited Jimmy at the West Seneca school often, bringing him home for supper sometimes. Until he died, my father attended to Jimmy’s affairs, kept a small account for his tiny Social Security checks, and generally tended to his well-being. Then the responsibility passed to my Aunt Millie, then to my cousins. I am grateful.

The last time I saw him, an elderly Jimmy appeared at Millie’s wake. I spoke with him briefly and he remembered his big brother Joe with a soft, broad smile.

It’s just an old, wooden sled. Jimmy’s sled. The paint has long disappeared, the rust on the runners a soft dark red. A loop of rope tied to the steering bar, it still flexes like it did when I flew down the hill at Cazenovia Park as a happy kid with my friends. My father, a child of the Depression who almost never threw anything useful away, had kept it for us. It stood right at the bottom of the cellar stairs, ready for happy winter rides and dragging buckets full of snow for building forts, until I borrowed it for my kids and kept it. And I keep it still, after moving to Virginia and back to Buffalo again, my treasured memento of a brother’s endless love. When I touch it, I feel my father’s hand on my shoulder and the world melts away.

I recall hearing about a Native American legend about “special” children, those who remain childlike for life. It’s been said God sends them to us to care for, to demonstrate his care for us and to remind us of his unconditional love for all of us, his children. Jimmy taught his family well in ways he never knew, I suppose, and now he rests, deservedly. But his gift, his lessons, live on – even in an ancient wooden sled.