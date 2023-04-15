If someone told me I would soon be visiting each state in the union, I would have replied, “Nice idea, but not likely.” Recently, in a coffee-fueled moment, I offered to write an activities book about traveling throughout the United States.

Our country is large, and the writing commitment so vast, I began losing sleep over it. The editor took pity, made a list of destinations, an outline, expanded one book into a series of four and for some reason, that helped. To my surprise, the work was so fun that time just dissolved and I couldn’t wait for the next destination to see what surprises lay ahead.

I knew a little about many of the states, have resided in two, besides New York, and visited many others. Through this research, they are no longer just names, spots on the map or stories on TV. They have come to life and now I feel an almost protective kinship with them.

The natural wonders of this country are so numerous and thrilling it is difficult to single out a few. Mountains, plains, rock formations, waterfalls, state parks, bridges, beaches, volcanoes and beauty everywhere. Lighthouses line shores everywhere. I tried to not pick favorites, so for the oldest tree, I included two: a craggy, eastern bald cypress in North Carolina named “The Senator” believed to be over 3,500 years old and a 400– to 500-year-old live oak in Mississippi named Angel Oak.

It was fun to discover each state’s official list of favorites, such as slogans, songs, birds, flowers, trees and drinks. New York’s animal is the beaver while a few states have chosen the rescue dog as their official animal.

Roadside attractions are everywhere and many states vie for the biggest, best and most bizarre. There is a building in the shape of a brown picnic basket in Dresden, Ohio. It’s very eye-catching with lots of windows where the weaves don’t quite meet. There is a gigantic ketchup bottle in Illinois, the biggest coffee pot in Stanton, Iowa, and largest frying pan in Iowa in Brandon. Outsized vegetables honor state crops, including a field of corn-on-the-cob in Dublin, Ohio. Nebraska’s answer to Stonehenge is “Carhenge,” automobiles painted stone-gray and standing on end. Go to Illinois to find the Leaning Tower of Niles. The world’s largest buffalo is located on Route 94 in North Dakota.

Discovering regional food has been great fun. Items like crab-flavored potato chips in Maryland and tater tot hot dish in many Midwestern states. New Jersey has a sausage-dog called the “Ripper.” Rhode Island has a big sandwich with a New England accent called the “Gaggah.”

Activities were the hardest to write. They need to relate to the state, be easy to do, require a few cheap supplies and be appropriate for older adults. I have scoured the internet. To celebrate New York’s apple production, you can make apple boxes by recycling empty drink bottles if they have apple-like indentations in the bottom. Just cut the bottoms (3 inches up) off two and use one for a cover. A twig can be glued at the top and leaves made from more of the plastic, colored green with indelible marker, then glued to the stem.

You can never be down in the dumps with Mount Rushmore in your pocket. Just line up a quarter, nickel, dime and penny and you can see the presidents as they appear on the mountain. Can South Dakota be far away? Line up the coins (with the presidents facing up) under the top edge of a sheet of paper, then rub with a pencil to transfer the coin image to the paper. Use this decorative page to write a letter in longhand to somebody.

Two volumes are completed. Next, I will be working on the Southern states, then travel the Gulf coast to the Western states. Finally, I’ll pick up Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico before heading home. I wonder what became of that iconic statue where many of us used to meet “by the Buffalo” at the old Central Terminal? We could use it now.