My View: An Alaskan vacation is taken to the next level

I have a pale blue paper wristband marked “12:30” hanging on my office wall. It’s doubtful anyone would notice what looks like a flimsy piece of litter I likely forgot to toss.

That band is a tangible symbol of the twin emotions – terror and exhilaration – that I experienced on a recent vacation. I also discovered that it holds a much more important meaning, one that symbolizes confidence, acknowledging and overcoming fear, and the lasting effects of an unforgettable experience.

This life-altering event began some 3,000 miles from home when my husband and I, along with two other couples, vacationed in Alaska. Our cruise included three ports of call – Ketchikan, Juneau and Skagway.

As I researched travel guides and watched YouTube videos about the state known as “The Last Frontier,” my enthusiasm started to grow. The distinctive Alaskan natural wonders – ranging from scenic glaciers, mountains and rainforests to exciting activities like like whale watching – were surely unlike any place we had visited.

Just a few days before the six of us were to depart, the cruise line alerted us about a landslide that occurred near Skagway, making it too hazardous for our ship to dock there. Icy Strait Point in Hoonah was now our new destination. It certainly had the sound of a quintessential Alaskan town and we soon discovered that it was the site of the world’s largest and longest zip line called the ZipRider.

Four of the six of us decided to throw caution to the wind and register for this new adventure. Our check-in time was 12:30.

After a required weigh in, we signed several legal documents accepting the risk involved in flying down a cable as high as the Empire State Building. It was now time to travel to the mountaintop.

As we ascended 5,330 feet on a gondola through the dense rainforest, our docked cruise ship getting smaller by the moment, my pit-in-the-stomach feeling started to stir.

That uneasy feeling spiked when we were told that there was a maintenance issue with one of the zip line cables. High anxiety prevailed but we still opted to take the plunge.

Literally.

The six of us were each placed in a separate harness and strapped in with a shoulder and lap belt. My heart beat was booming.

Realizing there were no brakes, I gripped the narrow harness straps, closed my eyes and prayed. After a countdown by the operator, the ground disappeared below us.

All six of us flew down a vertical drop of 1,330 feet at a rate of 60-70 mph. The indescribable rush had all of my senses on high alert; I quickly opened my eyes and took in the sweeping views of the port, the shimmering water below, and the stunning rainforest.

With a jolt that mimicked a slingshot sensation, the ride came to a dramatic halt after a mere 90 seconds. It’s fair to say our adrenaline was flowing faster that the water below us. While the ZipRider experience was over in a minute-and-a-half, the impact has barely faded in the weeks that followed. I faced my fear, realized that I did not have to back down even though I had no control zipping down that cable. A sense of triumph coursed through me.

When life throws those inevitable curve balls, I will look at my tattered wristband and know that sometimes a daring adventure far outside my typical comfort zone can be a source of strength and inspiration. Our foursome had a shared experience unlike any we’ve known before – we will be bonded forever by a metaphorical tether that represented much more than just a trip down a mountain.