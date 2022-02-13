My View: Amid winter stillness, life comes into focus

I trudge through the snow these winter mornings to feed my menagerie of birds. The crows have their own section, as do the doves. The general population, which this season has included 16 little finch, and a Northern Flicker eat at the big tree.
A recent storm dumped 3 feet of snow in the yard, making it difficult to reach them, but I do. The search for my old ski pants paid off. I have been able to stay warm and dry except for my hands, which despite double gloving, freeze.
The first critters on scene are usually the squirrels. Enticed by the sight of my fall harvest of acorns, they make a mess. My goal is to keep them off the bird feeders, which doesn’t work. Cleaning up after them has become yet another duty. However, they seem content and chubby.
When my chores are complete, I linger in the brisk, clear and beautiful darkness. I lean against the house to avoid triggering the security lights. If the clouds are not heavy I sometimes see a few stars and almost always see the moon. And, in that silence I find the wonder of a cold winter day.
The stillness does speak, as Eckhart Tolle writes. It told my eyes the splendor of barren trees and provided a gentle push of crisp air into my lungs.
On some days, I ask the universe if all of this is real, or is it a version of “The Truman Show.” The answer I heard today was, “You’re cold, aren’t you?” Awakening words as a train sounded a long, lonely whistle reinforcing the truth. The subtle consciousness of possible whispered words was enticing.
The past few years have been a rough journey. This world phenomenon created a shift in everyone, in some way. It brought out kindness, greed, caring, stress and hope. Although I have generally found a renewed sense of compassion in the world, I have also encountered a bit of darkness. My continued focus will be to discover the people of light. That includes concentrating on improving my own glow.
For quite some time, I have focused on using every single day for purpose. Life feels utterly unpredictable as I mark the end of my third quarter. I have become even more introspective and conscientious. There is joy, and unfortunately inevitable sorrow, in the current condition of our world. I never pass up spending time with my children. When I sense they have had enough of me, I still gently barge in whenever I can.
One of my revelations of late is that I have been teaching them how to live without me. I wonder if a story I tell, or a joke I may crack, could possibly be the one they someday reminisce over. I’ve reflected on similar memories of my own parents. How they each told me they loved me is still vivid. It only happened once at age 18 from my mom and at 27 from my dad. I am much more generous and comfortable with my words.
My children have always heard love. It’s like breathing. We missed hugging when the world turned upside down. Now we gratefully embrace. Texting has become a nighttime routine for checking in. It feels like tucking them into bed. Mothers like to do that.