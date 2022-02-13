My View: Amid winter stillness, life comes into focus

The past few years have been a rough journey. This world phenomenon created a shift in everyone, in some way. It brought out kindness, greed, caring, stress and hope. Although I have generally found a renewed sense of compassion in the world, I have also encountered a bit of darkness. My continued focus will be to discover the people of light. That includes concentrating on improving my own glow.

For quite some time, I have focused on using every single day for purpose. Life feels utterly unpredictable as I mark the end of my third quarter. I have become even more introspective and conscientious. There is joy, and unfortunately inevitable sorrow, in the current condition of our world. I never pass up spending time with my children. When I sense they have had enough of me, I still gently barge in whenever I can.

One of my revelations of late is that I have been teaching them how to live without me. I wonder if a story I tell, or a joke I may crack, could possibly be the one they someday reminisce over. I’ve reflected on similar memories of my own parents. How they each told me they loved me is still vivid. It only happened once at age 18 from my mom and at 27 from my dad. I am much more generous and comfortable with my words.