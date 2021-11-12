My View: Amid the fog of cancer, Honolulu saved me

I’ve read a daily newspaper since I was 11 years old. When I say I’ve “read” a daily newspaper, I mean my version of reading the paper. I read every section, virtually every word and every single page. Reading the paper is what I’ve always done.
During a very dark time recently, I had to cancel my daily subscription. I had undergone a stem cell transplant. The transplant was my only hope of gaining some remission time from my third cancer. I was well prepared for the grueling physical aspects, but not for the cognitive difficulties the transplant would leave me with.
I suffered some complications and setbacks, but after a three-week stint as an in-patient at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center (no visitors, no interaction with the outside world, due to Covid) I finally returned home.
Bad enough I could barely walk, my brain had gone on hiatus. It felt as though my head was in a pillowcase. A stroke I had suffered in between cancers two and three didn’t help. I had to cancel the newspaper. I couldn’t read, watch TV or use my phone.
Months passed, intensive treatment, tons of medication, physical therapy sessions and support from family and friends all combined to pull me back into the real world instead of the weird semi-conscious state I had been in. Slowly, so slowly, I regained some physical conditioning.
One day, I realized that I could drink coffee again but, my mornings just weren’t the same. The newspaper! Where was my paper? My morning rituals could never be complete without it. Joyfully, I awaited the reappearance of my beloved morning paper.
It came. I could barely hold it, much less read it. Determined, I figured I’d start small until my brain fully kicked in. I turned to one of my favorite pages. The weather. Yes, the weather. Filled with maps, charts, graphs, pictures of the moon phases and lists of local, national and international cities. I began with the colorful depictions of the upcoming week’s predictions at the top of the page. Eureka! I could read them and understand them. This was real progress.
Each day, I’d push myself further. Soon, I was back to reading the entire page and saying to my cats things like, “Hmmm, it’s going to rain in Glasgow today.” Then, I returned to one of my favorite activities, running down the lists of regional, national and international cities and ticking off the ones I had been to and checking out their weather. I could actually feel the cells firing in my brain again.
I always saved Honolulu for last because it’s glorious there – just the way it was when I visited. The tiny black numbers conjured up blue skies, mountains and Waikiki. Cold? Snow? Sleet? Nope. Never there. Each day I thought, if it’s still all good on Oahu, maybe I’m going to make it. Silly? You bet. But, rationality seldom comes into play when you’re fighting for your life.
It became my touchstone. After checking out Honolulu every morning, emboldened, I could move on. Page by page, section by section, I plowed ahead. The consistency propped me up and kept me going even on bad days. Images of crashing waves and tropical winds were therapeutic.
Gradually, I read more and more and was able to retain more and more. It’s been a year and eight months since my transplant. I am, blessedly, in remission. My mobility and stamina are ghosts of what they once were. My brain works again, but not so much when I’m exhausted or stressed.
I have learned to gratefully accept my own personal “new normal.” There are lots of reasons for my continued recovery, my awesome Roswell team, prayers from many, the devotion of family and friends, but mostly, I credit Honolulu. It never lets me down.