My View: Amid the fog of cancer, Honolulu saved me

One day, I realized that I could drink coffee again but, my mornings just weren’t the same. The newspaper! Where was my paper? My morning rituals could never be complete without it. Joyfully, I awaited the reappearance of my beloved morning paper.

It came. I could barely hold it, much less read it. Determined, I figured I’d start small until my brain fully kicked in. I turned to one of my favorite pages. The weather. Yes, the weather. Filled with maps, charts, graphs, pictures of the moon phases and lists of local, national and international cities. I began with the colorful depictions of the upcoming week’s predictions at the top of the page. Eureka! I could read them and understand them. This was real progress.

Each day, I’d push myself further. Soon, I was back to reading the entire page and saying to my cats things like, “Hmmm, it’s going to rain in Glasgow today.” Then, I returned to one of my favorite activities, running down the lists of regional, national and international cities and ticking off the ones I had been to and checking out their weather. I could actually feel the cells firing in my brain again.