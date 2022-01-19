My View: Amiable interrogation at a wellness visit

When you reach a certain age (mine), you no longer see your doctor for a physical or a checkup. You go for a wellness visit.

Gone are the days of a chest X-ray and complete blood count. Before you even go for your wellness visit, you receive several pages of questions to answer, such as “Have you fallen in the past six months?” (Of course I have. I’m 70!”), and “Do you have trouble preparing your own meals?” (Yes, but I always have.)

Your doctor may do new tests to check your balance, like gently pushing you over, or test your memory, by giving you a few words to remember. (Hint: It’s usually clock, ball and dog.) He/she will also ask you if you exercise regularly and eat a healthy diet. Unlike during a checkup, it’s apparently important now, so you have to lie. I do walk every day, just not very far. I do eat a healthy diet but not every day.

You will leave your wellness visit with orders for at least one test that ends in –oscopy, -gram or –scope. You will also receive an order for a complete metabolic panel, a blood test that will tell your doctor just about everything except your grandmother's favorite color.