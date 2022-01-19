My View: Amiable interrogation at a wellness visit

When you reach a certain age (mine), you no longer see your doctor for a physical or a checkup. You go for a wellness visit.
Gone are the days of a chest X-ray and complete blood count. Before you even go for your wellness visit, you receive several pages of questions to answer, such as “Have you fallen in the past six months?” (Of course I have. I’m 70!”), and “Do you have trouble preparing your own meals?” (Yes, but I always have.)
Your doctor may do new tests to check your balance, like gently pushing you over, or test your memory, by giving you a few words to remember. (Hint: It’s usually clock, ball and dog.) He/she will also ask you if you exercise regularly and eat a healthy diet. Unlike during a checkup, it’s apparently important now, so you have to lie. I do walk every day, just not very far. I do eat a healthy diet but not every day.
You will leave your wellness visit with orders for at least one test that ends in –oscopy, -gram or –scope. You will also receive an order for a complete metabolic panel, a blood test that will tell your doctor just about everything except your grandmother's favorite color.
My recent metabolic panel showed that I'm perfectly healthy. However, my vitamin D level is low, which is common in the Northeast, where we don’t receive as much sunlight as, say, the equator. My doctor was, in fact, kind of impressed because he had never seen a lower level of vitamin D. The level is supposed to be between 30-100.
Mine was 10.
My doctor prescribed weekly megadoses of vitamin D, followed by smaller daily doses. He also noticed my ghostly pallor and recommended that I go outside more.
Now, in my defense, my heritage is English/Irish/Swiss/Scottish, so my skin is the same color as boiled cod. I also hate to go outside, a fact that is recorded for all future generations in the pictures of me as a child, wearing long sleeves in the summer and squinting into the sun with a look that can only be described as resentment at having to play kickball instead of staying inside and drawing. I have since learned that many artists can actually draw while outside.
I was sitting at a traffic light recently and it was a very sunny day, so I reached up to the sunglass holder over the rearview mirror, but our new car doesn’t have one. As I looked up, I noticed something on the ceiling. I apparently have a sunroof that I never noticed. I opened it and quickly decided it wasn’t for me.
During a wellness visit, your doctor will also end each bit of good news with the phrase “for your age.” In other words, my memory is good for someone who was born during the Truman administration. My eyesight is good for someone who wore bifocals in fourth grade. My hearing is good for someone who blasted the Woodstock album through huge headphones and directly into my temporal lobe.
At the conclusion of my wellness visit, my doctor told me that I’m very healthy and that my weight is fine with him from a health standpoint. He said that if I want to lose weight to look or feel better, that was up to me, but my weight is fine with him from a medical standpoint.
So I'm going to have a T-shirt made that says, “My doctor says it’s OK that I look like this.”