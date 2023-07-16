Tom Graham

The following is inscribed on the Statue of Liberty: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me; I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”

In 2015, GOP candidate Trump said, “The Mexican government is forcing their most unwanted people into the U.S.” In January 2018, President Trump called for more immigrants from places like Norway. Norway’s racial diversity is 94% white, and 6% Hispanic. Some New York State county executives declared a state of emergency prior to receiving any legal refugees from New York City. New York and the rest of the country face labor shortages of those willing to work on farms picking crops, at meat slaughterhouses and other difficult low-wage jobs.

During my 20-year IT career at Fisher-Price, I had the opportunity to teach computer software classes to employees at all locations in the U.S. and Mexico. Fisher-Price had three plants in Mexico, just across the border from Texas and California. I taught classes, in English, to employees who were Mexican citizens residing in Mexico and Mexican-American citizens who worked on both sides of the border. The Mexican citizens and those who immigrated to the U.S. wanted to improve their computer technical skills and provide income for their families, just like I did early in my computer career. They had the additional challenge of learning the English language. All were eager to learn and it was a delight to teach them.

As a 15-year volunteer, with the Buffalo affiliate of Habitat for Humanity, I planned and helped build houses for many immigrants from around the world, including from Africa, Burma, Nepal and Eastern European countries after the fall of the Iron Curtain. These immigrants came to Buffalo, learned English, got low-paying jobs and put in 500 hours of sweat equity, prior being selected for a Habitat house. These Habitat families were willing to live anywhere in the city, including Buffalo’s East Side. Habitat Buffalo has built over 325 houses in Buffalo and Lackawanna. Some of the adult children of these immigrants now have college degrees and are serving the community in education, health, service and other industries. Without immigrants, Buffalo would have a greater population loss.

After the Japanese attack at Pearl Harbor, over 120,000 Japanese Americans were held in incarceration camps – two-thirds of whom were U.S.-born citizens. They were forced from their homes and their businesses closed. Japanese Americans were eventually allowed to serve in segregated units in the U.S. Army. Roughly 6,000 Japanese Americans served as translators and interpreters with the Military Intelligence Service in the Pacific, to shorten the war and save thousands of lives.

Twenty five years ago, my son married a wonderful woman who was born in South Korea. Her family of five came to California when she was 6, because in South Korea, there was little chance of advancing. They all had to learn the English language and her father, a teacher, had to change his occupation. All of the children graduated from college, she became a teacher, and her older brother became a very successful entrepreneur employing thousands in California and Texas. Their family’s is the quintessential American success story.

Unless you are a Native American, we are all immigrants or descendants from immigrants, just like all the U.S. Founding Fathers. America’s greatness and true genius lies in its diversity.