My View: Amazing technical skills and artistry are needed for movie soundtracks

My son majored in sound recording technology at SUNY Fredonia and has worked on dozens of movies in Los Angeles. I joined him at Fox Studios for the recording of the music for the original animated “Ice Age” movie. The goal, for this specific session, was to record the music cues for the film’s big finale.

The music composer conducted 100 top professional musicians at the famed Newman Scoring Stage, known for its superior acoustics. There were 48 microphones, strategically located around the orchestra to feed into 48 channels of the million-dollar mixing console. We were in the control room with the state-of-the-art equipment, including surround speakers, separated by layers of glass from the scoring stage. Typically, on a feature length movie, it takes five to six days to score the music and several more days to mix it. Large TV monitors display the movie, with timecodes to 24th of a second, for the purpose of utmost accuracy when syncing the dialogue and music with the video. The sound quality is incredible and a pencil drop could ruin a take.

They invited me, for part of the day, to move from the control room to sit on the scoring stage with the orchestra. The orchestra, which was seeing the music for the first time, was top notch and, coupled with the sound of the room, it was a superb experience. I marveled at the inclusion of such a magnificent music performance just for the final scene of an animated movie.

With the scheduled movie release looming closer, the movie’s director had listened to the complete music score many times and he requested changes for the final six-minute scene. The director asked the composer to adjust the music to better fit the action. After they discussed what might work, the composer, who also was conducting the orchestra, went back on the scoring stage and dictated the sheet music changes to the various sections of the orchestra. They then performed the new revised section to be inserted in the music score.

My son’s job then was to use a Pro Tools system to play back any pre-recorded tracks while recording and editing the live orchestra 48 tracks. After that, he inserted the correct takes and tracks into their proper places in the reel with no perceptible edits, as if this was one perfect take. This process went on for six hours. In the end, all but the percussion section of the orchestra were dismissed. The percussion section then added overdubs to the recording to further enhance the climactic scene and Pro Tools was able to instantly play back more than 100 combined and edited tracks for the movie soundtrack against the picture.

I was also able to go into the room where sound effects are recorded for movies using Pro Tools. In filmmaking, “Foley” is the reproduction of everyday sound effects that are added to films in post-production to enhance the soundtrack. Sound-effect Foley artists bring the sounds to life in all mediums using an assortment of household items like tools, shoes, glass and other unique props on a variety of textures and surfaces to create the perfect sounds. The sounds you hear in a scene with a sword fight are likely not made with actual swords, but sound more authentic using crowbars and fireplace irons.

I was very impressed by my experience of filmmaking post-production, specifically music scoring and adding sound effects. It is a very technical and incredibly detailed process, made possible by skilled composers, musicians and top professional sound recording technicians – like my son.