My View: All it takes is a smile

I was trying to take a picture with my phone today and accidentally hit the reverse button. The screen on my phone filled up with the image of this old, not-too-friendly-looking woman and, for a second or two, I thought of turning around to see who was standing behind me. Then, to my extreme dismay, I realized that image was me.

This isn’t the first time I’ve been confused when I see myself. Sometimes, when I’m brushing my teeth and catch a look at my image in the bathroom mirror, for a brief moment I don’t know who the person staring at me is.

In my mind, I don’t look like that. I’m definitely younger and usually a lot more pleasant. Somewhere along the way, the physical Mary overtook the mental Mary. Sure, I could up the makeup, dye my hair more often or get a younger cut but, except for the coloring my hair part, that’s not me.

I’ve never wanted to hide myself. I’m comfortable with who I am and, except for a few hiccups over the years, I’m pretty happy with who I’ve become. Except for not having had the chance to say goodbye to a couple of people, I wouldn’t change where I am now or how I got here.

I’ve been to a lot of places, I’ve met a lot of people, good and not-so good, and I’ve seen some, and been part of some, incredible moments, a couple that make me cringe, but many, many more that make me feel good.

I know the years pass for us all and the wrinkles and baggy eyes and misplaced pounds are part of the journey we all have to take, but I’d just like not to be the poster person for retirement homes.

Although I did have hip replacement surgery a few years ago, which I can always pass off as a sports injury, I’m not about to go the plastic surgery route. Even though I unfortunately never had the discipline to stick to (start yes, stick to, no) a daily exercise routine, I do use skin creams and occasionally get a facial, but that’s all to make me feel better and, I guess, ultimately, anyone around me.

I’m not afraid of growing older; I just don’t necessarily want to look a heck of a lot older!

With age, in most cases, comes wisdom; yes, it does, don’t let anyone tell you it doesn’t. Excuses and apologies are practically nonexistent, not because we stop making mistakes, but because we really don’t make that many anymore. It’s just that while I don’t mind being as smart as an encyclopedia, I don’t want to look as old as the first one.

Where is all this going? Well, while cleaning out some files on my computer, I found a picture that was taken just last year of me gardening and I was smiling. That smile actually made me look, and I know it’s an old cliché, 10 years younger.

Now, whenever I feel my face go all serious, as long as no one’s around, I pull out the small surfboard-shaped (an homage to my nephew who’ll be celebrating his 25th college reunion soon, yikes!) mirror in my desk drawer and look for that friendly, not crazy scary, smile.

Once it’s found, I’m ready to roll and no image on any phone or camera can scare me again.

So, I’ll stick with the minimalist approach to makeup and my short, slightly messy, gray-less (for now) hair but I’ll make sure to add a smile to my face.

Looking, and feeling younger is as simple as that: a smile.