My View: Airmen on the road or motorcycle bums?

It was the town constable, who gruffly demanded our driver’s licenses and ordered us to follow him. We did, to the police station, where he told us to empty our pockets on his desk before taking us through a steel door to a row of cells. He gave us towels and soap and ordered us to take showers while he stood by, a shotgun in hand. The warm water was wonderful.

Then he locked us in a cell with two bunks. A half hour or so later he came back with a tray with bowls of stew, fresh baked bread and hot coffee, which we ravaged in short order. We found out later that the constable had a contract with a lady in town to provide meals for the jail, and she made them as though they were for guests in her home and not for jailbirds.

The bunks were warm and comfortable so we slept like the dead. She did as excellent a job with breakfast the next morning, after which we were taken from our warm, comfortable cell and our pocket contents returned.

The constable told us he wanted us out of town in 15 minutes after he released us, there were to be no motorcycle bums in his town.