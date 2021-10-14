My View: Aging (sort of) gracefully, despite the indignities

According to current myths the 60s are the new 40s.

Huh?!? And Ha-rumph!

Tell that to my left Achilles' heel issue.

Tell that to my left rotator cuff problem.

Tell that to the bursa sac predicament in my right thigh.

And be sure to tell that to my sixth cranial nerve palsy over my right eye. I had to wear an eye patch for three months and do Dread Pirate Roberts imitations over and over again, matey.

The 60s as the new 40s? C’mon, gimme a break. Hey, I lived through my 40s and I’m happy to see them fading in my personal and metaphorical rearview mirror. Who really wants leftovers when there are new dishes to pass around the tapas table of life?

We get older and near retirement and we don’t have the energy to do the extra things we used to do at work; we don’t bound up steps anymore but plod up them one dreary step at a time; and … ummm … we … what? … oh yeah, we forget stuff. James Thurber wrote in “My Life and Hard Times”: “A writer verging into the middle years lives in dread of losing his way to the publishing house and wandering down to the Bowery or the Battery, there to disappear like Ambrose Bierce.”