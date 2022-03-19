My View: After retirement, doing the side hustle

When I retired two years ago from my clerical job in a local school district, I embraced my new non-working lifestyle. But not without some trepidation. No more job stress? Yes, please. But would I feel productive? Tell me there’s more to life than housework!
My husband is still working, so our retirement adventures are a few years off. For now, retirement would be a solo affair. (Not that kind of affair.) Being retired gave me freedom to have fun, and I’m great at that. But I’m also a worker bee, and after a while, I started to miss being helpful out in the world.
However, I didn’t want a job unless it was fun. Plus, I didn’t want to show up unless I felt like it. Are there any jobs like that? Even volunteer work requires a schedule.
Enter my new side hustle: I am now a paid grocery shopper, and I can do it anytime I feel like it.
Some may be confused at this point. “Grocery shopping? Didn’t she say her new retirement thing should be fun?” I actually love grocery shopping. I always have, even as a girl in Ebenezer, tagging along behind my mom as she shopped at Loblaws or Wilcox Super Duper. It’s so orderly. And so practical.
So last weekend I did my first “batch” at a grocery store in nearby East Aurora. I chose an order off the app – let’s call the customer Mary – and rolled my cart confidently into the produce department. I chose four vine tomatoes, bagged them and put them in my cart. Then I selected six Empire apples, taking care that none had soft spots. I was going to be the best paid shopper ever. Next up: meats.
Mary wanted two packages of ground beef, 85% lean, each weighing 1.11 pounds. Ground beef was on sale, buy one, get one free. This was starting to sound like a math problem. And I always hated math. Uh oh. Stay calm, Libby.
I suddenly remembered I was supposed to check off each item in the app as I got it. Easier said than done, since Mary specified weights for her tomatoes and apples and meats, and everything I chose weighed different amounts. I started to sweat.
But I figured it out. Sweaty but confident now, I found Mary’s shampoo and conditioner, cold medications, Doritos, milk, and two varieties of Little Debbies. Into the cart they went. It was fun. Like playing store.
After checkout, I drove a few country miles over hilly roads. It snowed overnight, and Mary’s driveway wasn’t plowed. I parked behind two cars in her driveway, away from the (unshoveled) porch steps. It was a large order, eight heavy paper bags. I tried carrying two bags at once, but that caused one to rip, spilling Mary’s frozen waffles and other items into the snow, along with my glasses, which fell off when I bent over to try to retrieve that bag, tearing it worse in the process.
She didn't tip. I was disappointed, but I understood. The torn bag, the wet waffles.
So did I like doing it? I think so. I brought a busy mom her groceries on a snowy Saturday morning. I got out of the house, had fun, helped somebody, and got paid a little bit, too.
I’ll keep at it for a while. I feel cool, part of the “gig economy.” Look at me, 65 and trying something new for the first time. May all our retirements hold lots of “firsts,” as big and bold, or as small and simple, as we want.