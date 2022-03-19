My View: After retirement, doing the side hustle

When I retired two years ago from my clerical job in a local school district, I embraced my new non-working lifestyle. But not without some trepidation. No more job stress? Yes, please. But would I feel productive? Tell me there’s more to life than housework!

My husband is still working, so our retirement adventures are a few years off. For now, retirement would be a solo affair. (Not that kind of affair.) Being retired gave me freedom to have fun, and I’m great at that. But I’m also a worker bee, and after a while, I started to miss being helpful out in the world.

However, I didn’t want a job unless it was fun. Plus, I didn’t want to show up unless I felt like it. Are there any jobs like that? Even volunteer work requires a schedule.

Enter my new side hustle: I am now a paid grocery shopper, and I can do it anytime I feel like it.

Some may be confused at this point. “Grocery shopping? Didn’t she say her new retirement thing should be fun?” I actually love grocery shopping. I always have, even as a girl in Ebenezer, tagging along behind my mom as she shopped at Loblaws or Wilcox Super Duper. It’s so orderly. And so practical.