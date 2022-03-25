My View: After pandemic pause, heading back to work

Cleaning and cooking do not bring me great satisfaction. I tried making many new recipes, but cleaning – well, that's a whole other thing. But I was two years older, so I had an agenda to follow. I wanted to work part time, close to home, no nights or weekends, and no strenuous activity and stay involved somewhat in the medical field.

It was a tall order to fill but I managed to secure a new position this month close to home. I'm still working up patients on a much smaller scale for their eye exams while adding a retail component to the position. I've always enjoyed sales so it will be a perfect match.

It is an adjustment to follow a set schedule again, but I'm going to give it a good try. I feel I still can contribute and share my knowledge that I have collected over the many years of working and just living in general.

We've all discovered things about ourselves during these last few years; we have all gone through many changes and had to adjust our lives to endure. I am hoping we are turning the corner and approaching some sort of normalcy.