My View: After pandemic pause, heading back to work

When the pandemic hit about two years ago, I left my job in the medical field partly because of fear and the fact that I had turned the “corner” and reached the age of 65-plus.
I was used to working all my life and I thought it was time to chill at home. That was exactly two years ago and my mindset has changed. Let's face it: Two seniors suddenly at home much more than ever before does change the dynamic. Spouses both working from home changes things greatly.
I did appreciate staying at home at first to recover from some medical issues I had in the beginning of our Covid lives. It was a blessing to be home at that time but after the first year I began to miss the working world, the camaraderie of the staff, the interaction with the patients and a change of scenery.
I did take time to enjoy some travel and reconnecting with old friends. Also, I found that staying home and not moving as much as I did working does pack on the pounds. I also bought myself a “cubbi” exercise device to increase movement. But nothing keeps the weight off as much as constant movement.
I spent time visiting with friends and family. I love my friends but how many lunch dates can one have? After knitting about 80 scarves, reading books, watching my favorite TV shows and working in the garden, I felt it was time.
Cleaning and cooking do not bring me great satisfaction. I tried making many new recipes, but cleaning – well, that's a whole other thing. But I was two years older, so I had an agenda to follow. I wanted to work part time, close to home, no nights or weekends, and no strenuous activity and stay involved somewhat in the medical field.
It was a tall order to fill but I managed to secure a new position this month close to home. I'm still working up patients on a much smaller scale for their eye exams while adding a retail component to the position. I've always enjoyed sales so it will be a perfect match.
It is an adjustment to follow a set schedule again, but I'm going to give it a good try. I feel I still can contribute and share my knowledge that I have collected over the many years of working and just living in general.
We've all discovered things about ourselves during these last few years; we have all gone through many changes and had to adjust our lives to endure. I am hoping we are turning the corner and approaching some sort of normalcy.
I don't think we will ever return to what once was, but returning back into the workforce part time will hopefully bring that back for me. I have many friends that have retired or are cutting down their work week. I don't know how much longer I will continue to work, but for now, I take each day at a time and am grateful for the health I have.
My husband and I have several friends that have suffered great losses over the last few years and feel we are more than lucky thus far. Health is the greatest wealth one can have, as we've seen time and time again.
Many seniors are still working and can bring a boatload of value to many positions – not only their life experiences but their knowledge in many areas are a great asset to any position. I do feel like the “house mom” at work but that's not such a bad thing. Life experiences can't be taught and sharing one’s knowledge is invaluable.