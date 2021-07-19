My View: After household purge, my life feels lighter

It was time to clean house. My boys declared that no more cast-offs were welcome in their homes. What do you do with stuff?
I went through kitchen cupboards and packed all sorts of glass serving plates, dishes, bowls, pots, pans and vases. Oh so many vases! Cookbooks came off the shelves and went into boxes. They had been gathering dust for years.
We had several totes of childhood toys in our attic. They were the special ones. The boys decided that St. Luke Missions would appreciate them. I rang the Goodwill doorbell a lot over the next few months, as well as the Salvation Army and Amvets.
I tried to distribute blankets, comforters and clothing evenly. I packed up just about everything that I hadn’t worn in a while. Only the best went into the bags. The rest went into our garbage tote a little at a time. It was actually becoming too much fun.
It was cathartic. The accumulation had grown over time, even though I thought I was not a hoarder, I was a collector. I think to some degree we all hold onto certain things. I am a thrift shop lover and many of the items were being returned.
Cards my children gave me along with pictures they drew are stored safely in my cedar chest. The Lane Chest was a gift from my mother for my 18th birthday. We called them hope chests.
I guess we hoped we would get married someday and use all the stuff we collected. Sometimes I’ll sit on the floor in my room and go through it. Where has the time gone?
Back to cleaning out drawers, I found an abundance of costume jewelry. I have not worn most since I retired. I donated quite a bit, keeping only the pieces that were gifts from family.
My husband and I decided to sell our old or broken pieces of gold jewelry. It became a serious business as we watched gold prices for a few months. Not that we had a lot of gold. Mine consisted of single earrings that I lost the mate to, along with a few other pieces I bought in my younger years. We each wound up with a bit of pocket change worth the trouble. And now my kids will not have to deal with that someday.
Life is feeling lighter. Not so many clothes to choose from, not so many shoes in the closet, not so much, period.
There are still things in the house that I didn’t let go. Like the angel collection sitting on the fireplace. I bought each one at the Salvation Army “As-Is” garage on Military Road.
If they weren’t broken, they came home with me. Sometimes I’d see them on a shelf just waiting for me. I would feel a draw to go shopping some days, and inevitably I’d find something special.
When I was into making birdbaths, I paid a few dollars for a heavy brass lamp base that became the pedestal. A large beautiful bowl became the bath. At any time of the day you can see a bevy of birds splashing around in it. The squirrels stop by for a drink as well.