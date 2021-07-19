My View: After household purge, my life feels lighter

It was time to clean house. My boys declared that no more cast-offs were welcome in their homes. What do you do with stuff?

I went through kitchen cupboards and packed all sorts of glass serving plates, dishes, bowls, pots, pans and vases. Oh so many vases! Cookbooks came off the shelves and went into boxes. They had been gathering dust for years.

We had several totes of childhood toys in our attic. They were the special ones. The boys decided that St. Luke Missions would appreciate them. I rang the Goodwill doorbell a lot over the next few months, as well as the Salvation Army and Amvets.

I tried to distribute blankets, comforters and clothing evenly. I packed up just about everything that I hadn’t worn in a while. Only the best went into the bags. The rest went into our garbage tote a little at a time. It was actually becoming too much fun.

It was cathartic. The accumulation had grown over time, even though I thought I was not a hoarder, I was a collector. I think to some degree we all hold onto certain things. I am a thrift shop lover and many of the items were being returned.

Cards my children gave me along with pictures they drew are stored safely in my cedar chest. The Lane Chest was a gift from my mother for my 18th birthday. We called them hope chests.