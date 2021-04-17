My View: After grief intrudes, finding life’s light

It has been my experience that grief is not a consistent condition.
I knew the emotional effects of Covid-19 before the rest of the world did. My mother had died slowly and painfully from several ailments the August before the virus was reported. Three years earlier, my father had died in an equally agonizing manner.
Having quit my job to care for my mom, I knew intimately the exhausting boredom of having nothing to do but mourn. When Covid-19 became a pandemic, I had already been in emotional isolation.
During that time, I wrote to process what I experienced. I wrote lengthy Facebook posts about grief and chatted at all hours with my infinitely patient cousin. I wrote emails to my aunt, my mom’s sister, about memories we shared of her. I sent emails questioning the existence of God to a priest with whom my family was close. I also wrote stories, about characters from the TV show “Criminal Minds,” fan fiction. Letting the world out through my fingertips was the only thing I knew how to do at times.
At some point, things do improve, in small ways. Someone offers a word of encouragement that hits the right way. A friend of mine in the United Kingdom was writing 2,000 words a day while teaching. It inspired me to act. In April 2020, as the world was descending into pandemic-imposed exile, I decided to do more than write, to start living meaningfully again.
Still living in my childhood home, I attacked projects around my house. Cobwebs were vanquished, and dust bunnies were hunted down. I entered the “cleaning phase,” hyped by many. It wasn’t about boredom for me, so much as it stemmed from a desire to feel empowered.
I donated clothes and other things my parents had held on to. I shredded paperwork dating back to before I was born. I was starting to clear a path for a new future in the house my parents worked hard to leave behind for me.
The air brimming with the hopeful fresh scent of disinfectant, I chose to start looking for a job. I applied to a home care service. My experience with caring for my parents provided the skills needed for this type of employment in providing “companion care,” and light housekeeping services to seniors.
The Zoom interview worked to my advantage. I have minor tremors in my hands and lower body related to a prescription I’m taking. The interviewer didn’t see that. She saw my face and desire to care well for others. I got the position. I would easily trade my job for the world not having to suffer, but let no one say there weren’t some moments of positivity for some of us.
Feeling bold and I hopeful, I decided to call a number from a writers group ad that I found while cleaning my room. I networked, via Zoom at first, with a group called Dreaming In Ink, composed mostly of retirees working toward publishing an anthology. They welcomed me into their group, and gave me space in their anthology. After so many months in isolation, I realized I had a loud voice to verbalize. It has been a truly rewarding experience to share my writing with others and gain feedback. Risk taking was paying off.