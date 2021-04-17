My View: After grief intrudes, finding life’s light

Still living in my childhood home, I attacked projects around my house. Cobwebs were vanquished, and dust bunnies were hunted down. I entered the “cleaning phase,” hyped by many. It wasn’t about boredom for me, so much as it stemmed from a desire to feel empowered.

I donated clothes and other things my parents had held on to. I shredded paperwork dating back to before I was born. I was starting to clear a path for a new future in the house my parents worked hard to leave behind for me.

The air brimming with the hopeful fresh scent of disinfectant, I chose to start looking for a job. I applied to a home care service. My experience with caring for my parents provided the skills needed for this type of employment in providing “companion care,” and light housekeeping services to seniors.

The Zoom interview worked to my advantage. I have minor tremors in my hands and lower body related to a prescription I’m taking. The interviewer didn’t see that. She saw my face and desire to care well for others. I got the position. I would easily trade my job for the world not having to suffer, but let no one say there weren’t some moments of positivity for some of us.