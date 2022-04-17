My View: After childhood battles, I gave peas a chance

Being raised in a Catholic in the 1960s, you were expected to eat a meatless dinner every Friday. Instead of serving some type of fish, my mother made a peasant type dish that she learned from her mother.

The Italian name was Pasta e Piselli or macaroni and peas. It was made by sautéing some onion in a little olive oil in a saucepan, adding a large can of sweet peas with their liquid and then stirring some freshly cooked small macaroni like ditalini, along with some of the water in which the ditalini was cooked. You serve it in soup bowls with freshly grated pecorino romano cheese.

To say I hated this dinner would be a vast understatement. I hated peas and everything that went along with them. Every Friday of my childhood involved a battle of wills. I had to eat a few spoonsful before I could be excused from the table. The problem was, getting even a couple of peas down my throat involved gagging and the threat of vomiting, which, in my young mind was a fate worse than death.

Eventually my mother gave up and started serving fish sticks or macaroni and cheese, which I found a bit more palatable.

During the Friday dinner trauma years, my father would frequently tell me that someday I would yearn for the taste of macaroni and peas. He would explain that as we age, our taste buds change and develop and that oftentimes, people crave the tastes of their childhood, which macaroni and peas certainly was. I would look at him with 6-year-old anger and disdain, which would usually make him laugh out loud. This in turn would make me almost apoplectic. How I hated Fridays!

I became expert at getting the peas out of my mouth when no one was looking. Many times I could spit them into my little hands and then put the peas in my pocket. After being excused, I would simply throw them in the trash can, burying them deep under layers of kitchen garbage.

Of course, this had to be done when there was no one in the kitchen, which could be hours after dinner time. There were many times when I would forget about tossing out the peas and then be confronted by my mother, who would find a pocketful full of peas in my clothing on wash day.

In the 60-plus years that have passed, I have become an accomplished cook. I even made a living for several years as a caterer. But guess what? One of my absolute favorite comfort foods is, you guessed it, macaroni and peas. Made exactly the same way, with canned peas and ditalini.

As a matter of taste, I’ve come to treasure the simplest types of meals, those made so well by my mother and grandmother that had no heavy sauces or exotic ingredients. They bring me right back to my childhood and much, much simpler times.

It turns out, my father was right once again. How did he know that someone filled with such rage and hatred for the simple sweet pea would come to love its simplicity and taste?

Several years ago I received a phone call from one of my cousins. It seemed my mother had given him our old kitchen table, one of those enamel-topped tables with the drawer in it where the silverware was kept. He was in the process of refinishing it, and he removed the drawer to rebuild it and found a dozen or so little pellets inside.

He thought they might have been rodent droppings of some sort, but on closer inspection he determined they were petrified peas.