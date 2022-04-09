My View: Afghans navigate a new world in WNY

I was nervous driving over to meet the Afghan family to give them the donated laptop they’d requested. I wasn’t great with tech, and I’d have to set up the mother on the computer.

Also, I had no idea how to communicate with this recently arrived mother and her daughter. They didn’t speak English and I didn’t speak Persian.

I met my fellow volunteer, Kathy, curbside. It would be my first time seeing the family since we’d cleaned and set up the apartment.

Seven-year-old Mahayana met us at the door along with her mother, Fareba. Mahayana, her brown eyes sparkling with excitement, grabbed our sleeves and practically dragged us into her new home.

Mahayana had already picked up a few English words, which she spoke with virtually no accent. She showed me her decorated room, and told me she’d begin school in a few weeks. No doubt she’d soon be a stellar student.

The apartment was neat, and the kitchen smelled delicious, with some kind of lentil dish simmering on the stove. It already felt like home.

Fareba thanked us for our offerings, but knew little English aside from “thank you.” Using Google translate, we determined Fareba did not have Wi-Fi, and we agreed to go to the nearest library – five minutes away.

Inside, while Kathy showed Mahayana the wonders of a public library, I sat with Fareba to personalize her computer. In minutes we were passing the phone back and forth, me inputting English, she Persian. She requested I install a Persian keyboard and Persian Google on the computer, a thing Google instructed me on. When Fareba saw her native characters on the screen, she lit up and said thank you.

We got Fareba a new email address, but in registering her computer, I needed some personal information. Fareba opened her résumé on her phone, and I noticed that she’d been a professional person. How would she find employment here? That necessity would arrive soon.

Back home, Fareba looked us in the eyes and said a sincere thank you. We said goodbye and drove off.

I couldn’t stop thinking about the day, or comparing her apartment to my home, feeling a little guilty. That night, I had a disturbing dream. I was in a large auditorium crammed with bunk beds with my daughter Louise – a child in the dream. Hundreds of people surrounded us.

We no longer had a home and would have to stay there. I was frantically searching my duffel bag for my favorite pots and pans and kitchen knives. They were not there. How could I cook for my little girl without my pans?

I woke suddenly, panicked. It had only been a dream.

Fareba and Mahayana came to mind. What had they come to this country with? Surely they had not been allowed to bring their favorite knives and pans – and a thousand other things that anchor us to home, our heritage, and our normal lives. How brave they both were!

I had never faced anything as daunting as their situation and that of millions more. My help was a mere drop in the ocean of the help that was needed. It troubled me.

Later that day, I came across this saying from the Talmud:

Do not be daunted by the enormity of the world’s grief.

Do justly now. Walk humbly, now.

Love mercy, now.

You are not obligated to complete the work, but neither are you free to abandon it.

For now, it will have to be enough.