My View: Aerial bombardment from black walnuts

We have one black walnut tree on our property. There are neighboring black walnut trees and the nuts fall all over our driveway. When they come down and hit the ground and sometimes the vehicles, it reminds me of a pinball machine.

I was out there this morning with my black bag in my left hand and my grabber in my right hand happily enjoying the beautiful autumn breeze. It was a windy morning with lovely sunshine. Every time I am out there I hope that I don’t get clobbered by a black walnut. Well, it was inevitable that one day it would happen. The wind blew and down came some, almost the size of softballs. One pelted me on my right shoulder and neck. Now mind you, this is my bad shoulder that my husband is asked to continuously massage for me.

I think I may have just discovered by dumb luck black walnut therapy. On second thought, I take that back. My shoulder still stung five minutes later. At least I didn’t get hit in the head. Perhaps I needed to. Maybe some sense would have gotten knocked into me and I would come up with a better way of picking up all of these nuts.