My View: Aerial bombardment from black walnuts

Last year there weren’t many, if any, black walnuts to pick up. This year, it seems the black walnuts started falling and they haven’t stopped.
I have heard from others that they are all over, not just here in Warsaw. I am unofficially naming this month “The Month of the Black Walnut.”
My job is to go outside and pick them up. I use a grabber and individually pick up one at a time and place them into black garbage bags. Sometimes I get lucky and get a two-for-one bonus or “twins” as I call the two that are connected together, providing one less to pick up. Last Sunday, I started to count how many I was picking up. I gave up counting at 450. I’m sure I reached 600.
Later that day, I collected more black walnuts for what I’m sure amounted to 800 some for that collection. Saturday, I did not pick up any. I learned a lesson – don’t miss a day, or the next day you will feel overwhelmed.
I have the easy part of putting them into the bags. These many filled heavy bags were then driven from Warsaw to Attica Center to my sister-in-law Claire’s house so that she can crack them open. They are not an easy nut to crack. A few days ago she showed me her stained hands from all her labors. She was off to buy better gloves for her continued nut-cracking endeavors.
This hard work of hers will pay off someday when her black walnut pies, banana breads and other goodies will be prepared and enjoyed. I give her credit for having this patience. I’m already at the point of wishing to never see another black walnut. It has been an almost daily pick-up task for me with what looks like no end in sight.
We have one black walnut tree on our property. There are neighboring black walnut trees and the nuts fall all over our driveway. When they come down and hit the ground and sometimes the vehicles, it reminds me of a pinball machine.
I was out there this morning with my black bag in my left hand and my grabber in my right hand happily enjoying the beautiful autumn breeze. It was a windy morning with lovely sunshine. Every time I am out there I hope that I don’t get clobbered by a black walnut. Well, it was inevitable that one day it would happen. The wind blew and down came some, almost the size of softballs. One pelted me on my right shoulder and neck. Now mind you, this is my bad shoulder that my husband is asked to continuously massage for me.
I think I may have just discovered by dumb luck black walnut therapy. On second thought, I take that back. My shoulder still stung five minutes later. At least I didn’t get hit in the head. Perhaps I needed to. Maybe some sense would have gotten knocked into me and I would come up with a better way of picking up all of these nuts.
I am, however, working on some fine motor skills by using the grabber, I think. Perhaps, I’m just making my shoulder feel worse. What I’m really doing is trying to save a tenant from falling and breaking their neck. You see there’s a black walnut tree depositing these nuts right by the tenant’s door and I don’t wish for her to fall. I took care of her area first. Then, I worked in front of the three garage doors before cleaning up the front driveway area when the black walnut sought me out.
I couldn’t escape fast enough. My bag was pretty full already. I had the area all cleaned up, but more of those black walnuts kept falling and I had to keep picking up the newly fallen ones till one got me. I just have one question: How many black walnuts can there possibly be on one black walnut tree? It’s sure got me stumped.