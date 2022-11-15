My View: Adoption is a joyful act that should be celebrated

My family was built through adoption. In 1898, my grandfather was placed in a foundling wheel in a church immediately after his birth. Back then there was no paperwork, no courts or judges involved. A family known to the church as wanting children was notified, my grandfather was placed in their care, and they became his parents.

My husband was adopted. He was placed through a family doctor who knew his parents longed for a baby. This time, there were lawyers and paperwork. My husband and I felt we wouldn’t have been together if it wasn’t for adoption. We decided we also wanted to be adoptive parents. When we told my mother-in-law, she said, “Adoption is a beautiful thing,” and that it was. I have a beautiful daughter who has grown to be a kind, generous, capable human being. We have gone through the same joys and struggles as all parents do.

When we brought our daughter home, we were greeted with excitement and support. However, we were surprised by some reactions of others. “Do you mind me asking why you adopted? Did you experience infertility?” or even more intrusive, “Do you know anything about her parents?” There can be stigma associated with being adopted. I have had the opportunity throughout the years to help educate others on how our language matters when we talk about adoption. There is positive and mindful adoption language that doesn’t place a stigma on the family.

Asking someone if they are the child’s “real” mom or dad can be hurtful. Biology doesn’t create families; love and nurturing of the child does. Adoptive parents pour all their love into their children just as biological parents do. It doesn’t get more real than that.

It’s also important to recognize that adoption is past tense. My daughter was adopted, she isn’t adopted now. It was an event that happened to create our family. When someone is genetically related to their parents, we don’t say, “Are you birthed?” Avoiding putting labels on people helps to break stigma.

Adoption is a wonderful thing. It is an unselfish act by the adoptive parents. They were looking to create a family and looked to adoption to do so. Congratulate the family and let the new parents know you are happy for them. It is a misconception that charity has been done. Saying something like “It was so good of you. The child is so lucky” is incorrect. The parents are the lucky ones. Change your language to “You are so lucky to have such a beautiful child!”

Like “real,” the term “unwanted” shouldn’t be used. The decision to place a child for adoption can be extremely difficult. It often involves the desire to provide the best possible life for the child. It takes a great deal of sacrifice for birth parents to make this decision. The love for a child that was adopted is twofold. It includes that of the birth parent in making the decision to do what is best for the child and that of the parents who adopt.

November is National Adoption Month. It is a celebration of bringing families together as well as a way to heighten awareness of adoption issues. Together we can create a positive environment to talk about adoption and use language that helps to protect and empower everyone.