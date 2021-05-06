My View: Adella paid it forward, and we paid her back

I am a wife, sister, friend, community volunteer, assistant district attorney and small-business owner.
Of all my accomplishments, though, I am most proud of one. I was a devoted caregiver to my late grandmother, Adella.
Growing up, my mother, Donna Wyglon, was an international flight attendant for American Airlines. While it made for some incredible vacations, it also meant she was out of town three to four days every week. My grandparents bridged that gap for my sister Sunday and I, getting us on and off the bus and to all our sporting events and extracurriculars on time, all while teaching us life lessons along the way.
My grandfather, Arthur, passed away in 2009 after a two-year stay in a local nursing home. He suffered a stroke right after having knee replacement surgery. Prior to his procedure, he and I had an honest conversation about his wishes “should anything happen,” and he made me promise to take care of my grandmother. I knew what he meant and I intended to keep my promise.
Fast-forward to 2012. My fiancé, Joe, and I were deciding where to buy a home and start our lives together. At this point, my legally blind grandmother needed a little help with day-to-day activities and I had just invited her to live with me in my condo near the University at Buffalo’s North Campus in Amherst. Meanwhile, Joe lived 45 minutes away in Springville, where he was busy growing his engineering firm.
Although we always planned to return to our Springville Griffith Institute roots, we settled on Hamburg for the time being because it provided equal commute times to work, and, more importantly, it also made my grandmother accessible to services, such as Meals on Wheels and home health care aides.
For anyone who has cared for an elderly relative, it is important to live on or near a bus route to find in-home help and respite care. Even then I found it extremely challenging to identify, interview and hire an individual I was willing to trust with my grandmother. The process of linking with services was exhausting in every way – physically, mentally, emotionally and financially; however, I would not change my experience for the world.
Sadly, my grandmother passed in 2017, but not a day goes by when I do not think of her and the memories we shared during our many years together. She taught me the basics, like how to bake and to always keep mints in my purse. She also showed me the subtle arts, like the strength in silence, to show compassion for every living being, and to always, always start with kindness.
My now-husband Joe and I recently moved back to Concord and we could not be more excited about being a part of the action. We both work in the village of Springville, volunteer our time and co-working space to various organizations, and anxiously await the return to more social times with our childhood friends who are raising their families in the town where we all grew up.