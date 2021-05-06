My View: Adella paid it forward, and we paid her back

Although we always planned to return to our Springville Griffith Institute roots, we settled on Hamburg for the time being because it provided equal commute times to work, and, more importantly, it also made my grandmother accessible to services, such as Meals on Wheels and home health care aides.

For anyone who has cared for an elderly relative, it is important to live on or near a bus route to find in-home help and respite care. Even then I found it extremely challenging to identify, interview and hire an individual I was willing to trust with my grandmother. The process of linking with services was exhausting in every way – physically, mentally, emotionally and financially; however, I would not change my experience for the world.

Sadly, my grandmother passed in 2017, but not a day goes by when I do not think of her and the memories we shared during our many years together. She taught me the basics, like how to bake and to always keep mints in my purse. She also showed me the subtle arts, like the strength in silence, to show compassion for every living being, and to always, always start with kindness.