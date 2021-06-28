My View: Act of kindness shows the power of empathy

People assume awards and accolades confirm distinction. Often they do. I was witness to a series of actions taken by someone with a stellar resume that revealed much more.
Walking in the early evening from New York City’s SoHo through the crowds of Little Italy, we heard loud yelling from the blocks ahead. As we got closer we saw a Black man in a wheelchair screaming on the corner, asking for help repeatedly. Everyone was avoiding and ignoring him.
My companion said “Wait here,” and proceeded across Mulberry Street. I watched their tranquil interaction as the shouting stopped. The man in the wheelchair needed someone to go up the steps of a Duane Reade store and buy him a lighter. He held out three $1 bills to pay for it.
My friend took his money, went into the store and bought a pack of lighters, returned to the invalid, handed it to him, then gave him his money back. The calm restored, he wheeled off – and we wandered quietly on our way.
Each of the thousands of individuals who surged through Little Italy that night lived in a gated community of the mind – but one. In this era of disillusion we might also let America’s moral failings construct a screen between ourselves and someone else’s life.
We could allow self-protection to bond with our despair, infecting us with chronic indifference, because again and again our ears consume that scene’s acoustic opposite. The strong and abled shout above a victim who is whispering his pleas for help. The chants and ranting of a crowd drown out the ethical individual as he sinks down into voicelessness.
Psychologists say there are solutions to apathy in our everyday, yet most deeply engaging behaviors. They demonstrate that reading – especially stories and novels – gives us insight into the value of other people’s lives. They encourage children to exercise their conversational skills and listen to elders, not only those in their own families.
The Making Caring Common Project created in the Harvard Graduate School of Education names three key aspects of empathy. Taking someone else’s perspective, identifying with another’s feelings, and learning to value human beings outside ourselves help us develop “a moral identity.”
Too many adults need to widen their circle of concern – before “evasion expands to enormous complicity.” When we let our capacity for sympathy deteriorate, aversion, hostility and antipathy are the final evidence of its decay. No matter who we are, the word describing us defines the path we chose to take.
That episode in New York City called to mind a story I knew from my companion’s childhood. Like lots of kids, he worked odd jobs and saved his dimes and nickels in a drawer. After a while his mother saw it empty and irrationally feared the worst – that her 13-year-old was buying drugs on the streets of Coney Island.
He confessed to her that he had spent $2 to become a member of the NAACP. I’m not a natural crier, but goodness is the one thing in life that brings my tears. That he joined the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in secret, as a young white teen, to me reveals a deeper kind of greatness than a genius grant.