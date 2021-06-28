My View: Act of kindness shows the power of empathy

People assume awards and accolades confirm distinction. Often they do. I was witness to a series of actions taken by someone with a stellar resume that revealed much more.

Walking in the early evening from New York City’s SoHo through the crowds of Little Italy, we heard loud yelling from the blocks ahead. As we got closer we saw a Black man in a wheelchair screaming on the corner, asking for help repeatedly. Everyone was avoiding and ignoring him.

My companion said “Wait here,” and proceeded across Mulberry Street. I watched their tranquil interaction as the shouting stopped. The man in the wheelchair needed someone to go up the steps of a Duane Reade store and buy him a lighter. He held out three $1 bills to pay for it.

My friend took his money, went into the store and bought a pack of lighters, returned to the invalid, handed it to him, then gave him his money back. The calm restored, he wheeled off – and we wandered quietly on our way.

Each of the thousands of individuals who surged through Little Italy that night lived in a gated community of the mind – but one. In this era of disillusion we might also let America’s moral failings construct a screen between ourselves and someone else’s life.