My View: Accenting the positive of an arthroscopic ordeal

I named my right knee “Grazie,” which is Italian for “thank you.”
Elaine Garson Kessel was the creator of the cartoon “Color Me Happy” (1979-2004).
Trust me, it’s not a fitting name for a knee that has caused me nothing but pain and disability.
I fractured my patella last fall, one block from my house. Walking home, I tripped on cement and landed on both knees. I went to an orthopedic urgent care, got X-rays, and was fitted for an immobilizer – a knee brace that doesn’t move. Two weeks later I saw an orthopedic surgeon. Pretty standard care, or so I thought.
When I went to meet the surgeon, more X-rays were taken. No surgery was needed, clean break. He said it should heal as long as I was careful and kept my immobilizer on. Another appointment was scheduled.
Well, due to Covid-19 there was no place to go anyway, and I could stay home and catch up on all my Netflix shows. I’d be back on my feet in no time.
Little did I know ...
And so started a routine of my husband driving me all winter to physical therapy. While he waited in the car for me to return from my session, he would hear me say “I don’t think I’m making much progress.”
That was an understatement. Months later I could hardly bend my knee. I called the surgeon, had a telemedicine visit, and showed him my unbending knee on my phone. He told me to “push harder.”
I asked for a second opinion, and had a telemed with another surgeon. This time a full open knee surgery was proposed.
I cried. After drying my tears I made other appointments with orthopedic surgeons. “There’s no blueprint for you,” one said.
I started researching why my knee wouldn’t bend. It turned out I was in the immobilizer way too long without early physical therapy intervention, and I had developed a rare condition known as arthrofibrosis.
It happens when excessive scar tissue is formed in the knee joint during healing from trauma or surgery.
It took me another two months to find an orthopedic surgeon who had experience with arthrofibrosis. There are only a few in the U.S., which I learned by joining an AF support group on Facebook. By this time my leg was as straight as a board and I walked like a “peg-legged pirate,” my grandson said.
My leg felt like it was wrapped tightly in duct tape with a 50-pound weight hanging on it. My disabled self did the best she could.
With more research and telemed appointments, I finally found qualified surgeons out of town. What should have been a simple fracture turned into the worst case of arthrofibrosis that the two surgeons who performed my surgery had ever seen.
Today my knee is slowly and very painfully starting to bend. I am exercising and icing. My husband continues to drive me to a physical therapy team five days a week.
I don’t know if I will ever get full range of flexion (bending) back, but I sure as heck am trying. Learning how to walk again is my new goal.
For years I drew cartoons of positivity (Color Me Happy) for The Buffalo News. Now it’s time to make that positivity my reality. That’s why I named my knee “Grazie.” It reminds me to be thankful for what I can do.