My View: Accenting the positive of an arthroscopic ordeal

I named my right knee “Grazie,” which is Italian for “thank you.”

Trust me, it’s not a fitting name for a knee that has caused me nothing but pain and disability.

I fractured my patella last fall, one block from my house. Walking home, I tripped on cement and landed on both knees. I went to an orthopedic urgent care, got X-rays, and was fitted for an immobilizer – a knee brace that doesn’t move. Two weeks later I saw an orthopedic surgeon. Pretty standard care, or so I thought.

When I went to meet the surgeon, more X-rays were taken. No surgery was needed, clean break. He said it should heal as long as I was careful and kept my immobilizer on. Another appointment was scheduled.

Well, due to Covid-19 there was no place to go anyway, and I could stay home and catch up on all my Netflix shows. I’d be back on my feet in no time.

Little did I know ...

And so started a routine of my husband driving me all winter to physical therapy. While he waited in the car for me to return from my session, he would hear me say “I don’t think I’m making much progress.”