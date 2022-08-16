My View: About wishing for the 'one more day' that won't come

One more day, one more time. A rendition of these words was turned into a popular country song a few years back. The words for this catchy phrase might initiate a somewhat different feeling for each person. Could that one more day be a hopeful plea about a perfect vacation that is coming to an end? Perhaps for another beautiful day on an endless beach, or for another spectacular fall sunset melting into the horizon? There are often times that we never want to end.

Unfortunately, life doesn’t always deal those perfect hands.

Sadly, the inevitable reality of what we all must face someday can also be expressed by these words. The passing of an elderly parent, a close family relative, a dear friend or even a beloved pet stirs those heartbreaking thoughts of wishing for one more day, one more time with them. The sadness and anguish that remain create mountains of swirling emotions that the living must endure.

Human nature causes us to grieve for that person or pet and suffer the emptiness that remains. The departed will never return but we wish for that one more chance to talk to them, hold them close or even throw them another ball to fetch. Over the past year, my family has experienced some of these heartfelt losses and each instance brought the emotion of wishing for just one more time.

Is it selfishness or guilty to hope for another opportunity to be in the presence of that loved one once again? Hardly, because that desire to be with them only comes about if there was love and devotion with that individual to begin with. What would you give to have one more day to cook a meal with mom or grandma or cast a fishing line with your father? Share a beer with your best friend you have known for over fifty years? Flush out a pheasant with your aging trusted retriever on a cold, frosty October morning?

These are all beautiful, endless thoughts and images that never fade; they exist because you probably spent countless hours creating them. They only formed because you cared so much for these individuals and were with them right to the very end. That treasured moment that forged a lasting bond with your best friend never left your thoughts. You were always there for each other over the course of time.

The loss of the unconditional love from a pet, whether it was a dog, cat or any other creature, creates a chasm of emptiness. Those days spent walking and playing with them, and the emotional support they gave, are gone. The loss of a parent tests our human resilience for suffering to its limits.

In all cases, the wish remains for just one more day, one more time to do all these things again.

In truth, that desire for that one more day was probably there all along. Think back on every day that you were there for them, and they were there for you. The memories and feelings that were created are there because of the unconditional bond that formed.

They are gone but their gifts they left behind are the beautiful experiences and memories that you shared with them. Not everyone has the opportunity to forge these powerful connections. Life goes by too quickly and hoping for that one more day is not enough.

Start forging that connection right now by making every day with that special person or pet that one more day.