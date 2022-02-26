My View: A yearning burning to heat with wood

The time has come to make a big household decision: stick with the wood-burning stove or switch to gas. For almost 40 years, we have kept the home fires burning with wood.
In the beginning, we tended an open fire. We had the typical fireplace that was built in many homes in the 1970s. Beautiful but inefficient, we loved it and so, too, did the various pets we’ve had over the years. We did make an effort to keep us all safe with a steel trifold screen, or so we thought, until the dog caught on fire.
He wasn’t injured, just extremely startled. If you’re not familiar with the Chow Chow dog breed, they have a quiet and stoic nature, and the fur density of a Mongolian yak. One layer of fur isn’t enough for these lion/bear mutants. This breed needs a double coat of fur.
Before the ember smoldered through to his skin, the smell of burning hair triggered a lightning reaction in me that only a mother can muster when her child is in danger. Thankfully, the only damage was a bald spot on the dog’s side that took forever to grow back in, and another coffee stain on the ceiling. I get some side eye explaining the coffee stains on the ceiling when the painter is here. This is not the first time it’s happened. My swift reactions have sometimes produced adverse effects.
The dog might also have been left with some trust issues, but I think we worked it out with treats. He still loved laying by the fire, only from then on he kept one eye on me.
After a decade or so of the open fireplace, we switched to a wood stove insert. This is inherently safer than an open fire and much more efficient, but you still need to deal with wood. For starters, finding a good and reliable supplier is harder than it looks. When you find that guy, you make sure you get on his list for delivery year after year.
Once the wood is dumped on the driveway, it needs to be put somewhere other than the middle of the driveway. Carrying and stacking wood introduces me to what I refer to as the “involuntary yoga poses.” These occur when I trip on the logs laying on the driveway while trying not to fall with an armload of logs.
After that it’s all good, as long as you have a stockpile of twigs and other miscellaneous wood pieces that will get the fire started. A broom and dustpan should also be handy, and a pair of tweezers is necessary throughout the wood-burning season for the inevitable splinter.
All that said, the heat from real wood burning just feels cozier than a gas flame, and don’t get me started on the smell. I can actually identify what type of wood is burning by the smell. My favorite is cherry with an occasional hickory thrown in. It’s a little sad now that the market is flooded with ash, due to the emerald ash borer. Ash doesn’t have a lot of smell.
Now that I’ve worked out my list of pros and cons regarding the family hearth, I guess I’ll stick with the wood stove and that beautiful, cozy feeling and rustic smell for now. Sitting there tending the fire is a meditative experience I won’t have if I convert to a gas stove, and I’m quite fond of those quiet moments.
I still hate the splinters, though, but I suppose flicking a switch all those years wouldn’t have been nearly as memorable.