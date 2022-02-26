My View: A yearning burning to heat with wood

The time has come to make a big household decision: stick with the wood-burning stove or switch to gas. For almost 40 years, we have kept the home fires burning with wood.

In the beginning, we tended an open fire. We had the typical fireplace that was built in many homes in the 1970s. Beautiful but inefficient, we loved it and so, too, did the various pets we’ve had over the years. We did make an effort to keep us all safe with a steel trifold screen, or so we thought, until the dog caught on fire.

He wasn’t injured, just extremely startled. If you’re not familiar with the Chow Chow dog breed, they have a quiet and stoic nature, and the fur density of a Mongolian yak. One layer of fur isn’t enough for these lion/bear mutants. This breed needs a double coat of fur.

Before the ember smoldered through to his skin, the smell of burning hair triggered a lightning reaction in me that only a mother can muster when her child is in danger. Thankfully, the only damage was a bald spot on the dog’s side that took forever to grow back in, and another coffee stain on the ceiling. I get some side eye explaining the coffee stains on the ceiling when the painter is here. This is not the first time it’s happened. My swift reactions have sometimes produced adverse effects.