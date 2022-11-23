My View: A yearly Turkey Bowl in Gowanda turns 50

It all began on an unseasonably warm and sunny Thanksgiving morning on Nov. 22, 1973, in the Village of Gowanda. A group of close-knit teenage boys who had been playing 6-on-6 pickup football games every Saturday afternoon in the fall since 1968 decided to hold a special holiday morning game.

At the time, most of the boys were young men attending college and had returned home for the long weekend. Teams were chosen and a coin flipped to determine which side would kickoff. And when the ball finally sailed through the air to begin the game, who could have imagined that this would be the beginning of a historic run.

The first iteration of what were soon dubbed “Turkey Bowl” games was very competitive and somewhat argumentative because the stakes were high. Everyone wanted to win this inaugural contest. And competitive it was, as it came down to the last play to declare a victor. The players, all friends from their days in junior high school, shook hands after the game, spoke briefly with one another and then scattered to celebrate the rest of the day with their respective families. But the game would return the next year and every year thereafter without any disruptions. Not that it’s been easy.

The weather has always been a factor. After playing under a bright blue sky the first year, a cloudy morning with four inches of snow greeted the players in year two. In fact, most of the subsequent games have been played on frozen fields, rain-soaked fields that turned into a quagmire, in a foot of snow, or with winds chills hovering in the teens. There were also a few days so warm that water breaks were needed.

As the years moved along, so did most of the original players who had graduated from college and left the Western New York area. New players had to be recruited or – in some cases – begged to play in this once-a-year contest. Unsurprisingly, getting enough people to leave their beds the morning after the biggest party night of the year to play football for two hours in unpredictable weather was always a major concern. But somehow, every Thanksgiving morning, a decent game was pieced together and the tradition continued. In fact, for several years, there were so many extra players that a second game was organized and played on an adjacent, makeshift field.

But that spike in participation eventually faded and new players once again had to be enlightened about the significant local history that was being enacted in Gowanda every Thanksgiving morning.

Amazingly, however, the spectacle played on a field about half the dimensions of a regulation football field, survived its biggest obstacle, Covid, and is now poised to host its 50th consecutive game on the fourth Thursday in November. Players are expected to return from South Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and all corners of Western New York. Sports Illustrated ran a story a few years ago about a group of boys in Pennsylvania that had reunited every Thanksgiving weekend for past 33 years to hold a reunion football game. That’s a pretty good run.

But the longest consecutive Thanksgiving morning reunion football game is played right there in Western New York.