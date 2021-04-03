My View: A weighty decision to keep on walking

Very quickly, the stitches disappeared, the pace picked up a bit, and the distances expanded. Just like we thought, we started picking up on things in the neighborhood we might have missed in the past – not only the different types of house designs, but the smells. It was the smells that reminded us of our neighborhoods growing up.

Not only trying to guess what was being made for dinner in the houses that we passed, but the smells of fireplaces that reminded us of skiing at Bluemont and Kissing Bridge when we were back in high school. Walking up and down the streets during the Christmas season gave us the chance for our far from professional judging of the outdoor decorations, and color commentary on the decorations that were up way too long after the new year.

Enter technology. After figuring out how to track outdoor walks on an Apple watch, we started to map out routes that we could figure out the distance and estimate how long it would take to finish.

Once we were out and about, we started seeing more and more of our neighbors out as the days started getting longer. It was great to see folks whom we haven’t seen since the Central Amherst Little League days. Along with our fellow walkers, we also saw more of our canine neighbors, almost all of them were very friendly.