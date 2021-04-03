My View: A weighty decision to keep on walking

After my yearly physical, I was told by my doctor that I had symptoms of “Covid 15-20.” Huh, what’s that?
That was the 15 to 20 pounds I put on since we shut down pretty much everything with the onset of Covid last March. That was the wake-up call to get off my butt and get cracking, but how the heck was I going to do that?
The Y was opened one day, and shut down the next, and any thoughts of a home gym had two chances of happening – slim and none. Dieting? If you know me, you know that is a nonstarter.
Enter the smartest person I know, my wife, Suzy, who suggested we take a walk around the block to just clear our heads one day after working diligently from our home offices. Being fall/winter in Western New York, this required a bit of gearing up before heading out, so after layering up to the point of looking like the Michelin Man, we embarked on our first walk in the neighborhood in ages.
The first walk went as planned – the expected runner stitch kicking in about a third of the way in, and thoughts of how truly out of shape we were, but we finished our walk around the block to plan. Not quite a runner’s high, but we both felt a sense of accomplishment.
And we got back out the next day, and then the following day and so on. Nothing dramatic, just a chance to get out and see the neighborhood, and maybe see some familiar faces we haven’t seen in awhile.
Very quickly, the stitches disappeared, the pace picked up a bit, and the distances expanded. Just like we thought, we started picking up on things in the neighborhood we might have missed in the past – not only the different types of house designs, but the smells. It was the smells that reminded us of our neighborhoods growing up.
Not only trying to guess what was being made for dinner in the houses that we passed, but the smells of fireplaces that reminded us of skiing at Bluemont and Kissing Bridge when we were back in high school. Walking up and down the streets during the Christmas season gave us the chance for our far from professional judging of the outdoor decorations, and color commentary on the decorations that were up way too long after the new year.
Enter technology. After figuring out how to track outdoor walks on an Apple watch, we started to map out routes that we could figure out the distance and estimate how long it would take to finish.
Once we were out and about, we started seeing more and more of our neighbors out as the days started getting longer. It was great to see folks whom we haven’t seen since the Central Amherst Little League days. Along with our fellow walkers, we also saw more of our canine neighbors, almost all of them were very friendly.
And now come the glorious days of spring and summer. The hiking boots will be replaced with some lighter sneakers, the three layers of sweats and jackets will be replaced by shorts and tees. All of this started with the suggestion that it was time to push away from our desks for awhile to clear our heads. What was the adage – the greatest journeys start with a single step?