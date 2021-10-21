My View: A visit to VA hospital provides morale boost

As a 73-year-old veteran with a underlying condition, I was eligible for a booster shot for the Pfizer vaccine at the VA Medical Center on Bailey Avenue. So I called the VA and gave them my information and was given an appointment for the next day. I was surprised to get an appointment so quickly. But that was just the beginning of this trip.
The next day I traveled to the VA with some trepidation. Time was not a factor because at 73 years old every day is a Saturday and I have all day long to accomplish my daily routines. I had set aside the day to get the booster shot. Little did I know that my biggest obstacle would be parking at the VA. After driving around the lot like a 73-year-old senior, I saw a car start to back out of a spot within 50 yards of the front door. After parking and thanking the lord for my good fortune, I made my way inside the front entrance.
I was directed to a check-in line for the booster shot and, lo and behold, I was first in line. I was directed to the third floor for my booster.
As I got off the elevator, I was met and directed to a huge room. I signed in and was told to take a seat and wait to be called. I sat and thought that this was going to be a long ordeal. Boy, was I wrong.
As I sat there patiently, I looked around and almost everyone in the room had some hat, jacket, vest or shirt designating their branch of service and the war that they served in. Vietnam veterans seemed to be in the majority, which was no big surprise considering most Vietnam vets are in their 60s and 70s today.
Next, after sitting for less than 10 minutes, I was called and directed to a nurse for my shot. After a short question-and-answer process, I was ready to get the jab. No sooner did I receive the booster then she asked if I would like a flu shot also. I said sure, I have two arms, go for it.
The shots were a breeze and after bandaging them up I was told to sit for 15 minutes to make sure I had no side effects. As I sat there, another veteran sat near me and said hello. We talked while waiting for our time to lapse. Of course, with a room full of vets our service and branch came up. He saw my shirt and said, “You’re a jarhead, I see.”
I said "Yes sir and proud of it." What about him? He said Army. I said what war and he responded World War II. I was shocked and I said how old are you and he responded 94. He made me feel like a kid.
I never imagined he was that age. After my time was up I roamed the room and talked to other veterans on my way out.
As I made my way out I spoke with a few Vietnam vets and we exchanged ’Nam experiences. Little did I know that one of my conversations would be quite meaningful. We both served at the same base there and were there at the same time in 1968. After a short conservation we went our separate ways. I spoke with a few more vets on my way out.
As I started to leave the room I stopped at the front table at the entrance and thanked the ladies working the table. I stated what a fast and efficient job they did, from start to finish, and thanked them. The ladies both said, “No, thank you for your service to our country.”
As I left the room taken aback by their response, I looked around and saw all these old warriors shuffling around and thought what a great country we live in.
As I made my way to the elevators and my way out and thought about the last half-hour, I almost wished it would have lasted longer. It was so nice to see all these old veterans with their jackets and hats getting together, even if it was at a health clinic to get a booster shot.
Hoorah and semper fi!
• • •
My View is a column for personal essays, reflections, observations, etc. The length is 600 words. Sometimes the topics are light, sometimes more weighty, but My View is not for editorials about issues in the news. (Those are welcome in letters to Everybody’s Column.) All My View submissions are subject to editing and a photo of the author is also required. Essays and photos may be submitted to editpage@buffnews.com.