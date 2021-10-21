My View: A visit to VA hospital provides morale boost

Next, after sitting for less than 10 minutes, I was called and directed to a nurse for my shot. After a short question-and-answer process, I was ready to get the jab. No sooner did I receive the booster then she asked if I would like a flu shot also. I said sure, I have two arms, go for it.

The shots were a breeze and after bandaging them up I was told to sit for 15 minutes to make sure I had no side effects. As I sat there, another veteran sat near me and said hello. We talked while waiting for our time to lapse. Of course, with a room full of vets our service and branch came up. He saw my shirt and said, “You’re a jarhead, I see.”

I said "Yes sir and proud of it." What about him? He said Army. I said what war and he responded World War II. I was shocked and I said how old are you and he responded 94. He made me feel like a kid.

I never imagined he was that age. After my time was up I roamed the room and talked to other veterans on my way out.

As I made my way out I spoke with a few Vietnam vets and we exchanged ’Nam experiences. Little did I know that one of my conversations would be quite meaningful. We both served at the same base there and were there at the same time in 1968. After a short conservation we went our separate ways. I spoke with a few more vets on my way out.