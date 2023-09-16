My son who is a luthier – someone who builds and restores guitars – returns to Buffalo from Los Angeles every September and then heads to one of the largest flea markets in the U.S. in Brimfield, Mass. It’s also considered the country’s oldest outdoor antiques events and has been running for more than 50 years.

We make the drive, which is about six hours from Buffalo, stay overnight and, while he covers the entire flea market, we explore a small portion of it. About 50,000 people attend this huge event, a milelong market compiled of 21 large fields and 5,000 dealers.

My son looks for instruments he can buy and/or refurbish – guitars that look like they have been sitting in someone’s basement for years. They may be broken and sad-looking, but he does an amazing job restoring these once-beautiful instruments.

We, on the other hand, do not have the stamina to walk the 7 miles he puts on his pedometer, especially in 90-degree heat and humidity. We find ourselves a shady place to hang out after a short peruse through the antiques, where we can eat and people watch. There is a wagon train of vendors for food to choose from, and this year we enjoyed snacking on gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches and wraps. There is little shade to be had so if you find a shaded picnic table you will be asked to share it with others. We had the chance to meet some very friendly and eclectic people that day, which made it all the more interesting.

Of course after drinking multiple bottles of water, nature calls, and the hunt begins to find a facility, which exist but are not well advertised. I went up to a vendor and asked the young person where a “johnny on the spot” was and was looked at with puzzlement and laughter. She had never heard of that term before and I had to explain what I meant. That term surely put me in a certain age bracket.

Our evening usually ends seeking out a nice restaurant and enjoying a good meal after a long, hot, arduous day. Restaurants and hotels book up early as these Brimfield dates are advertised well in advance. After the flea market runs its course of a week, there is a mad exodus of vendors and people attending who return to their homes all over the U.S.; our shaded lunch bench was shared with people from Texas to Ohio to Florida. Parking is another issue here. It’s hard to find and on a busy day the fee can range from $5 to $20 depending on how far you want to walk. Last year we attended this event only to spend the entire first day in pouring rain. I’m not sure which is worse: rain or suffocating heat.

I always manage to find a few very small trinkets at the event, but try to limit my purchases as we don’t need any more clutter in our house. My son usually sniffs out a few bargains as well, but it is really about the family time spent together after a nice summer drive. It’s also fun to meet new people and have a few good laughs. So until next year, God willing, we will treasure the memories made in 2023 and look forward to 2024.