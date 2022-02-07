My View: A valentine to my students. All of them.

I remind them – and myself – about the difference between self-revelation and self-absorption. It is the difference between "ah-ha" and "oy vey." Sentences beginning with “I” tell. They do not show. They distance writers from the reader, from themselves, and belong in psychotherapy, not in personal essays expressed from the heart.

Avoiding the truth or writing around it does not work. Years ago, the first assignment was an open letter to a person the student knew well but would not mail, sharing something difficult. One student wrote to Christopher Columbus, saying that had he taken another route, life would have been different.

I asked this student to write a second letter to someone he knew, expressing something hard. He wrote to his eight-year-old son, whom he had not seen in years since divorcing his mother, sharing his sorrow, telling him he slept holding his picture, asking for forgiveness. This second letter, which I read aloud, choked up the entire class. I made suggestions on how he could improve it, and read his next two revisions. He sent it to his son, whom he began to see, changed the format to a straightforward essay and had it published.

Writing is hard. Harder than talking about it. I remind students and myself to write regularly, persevere, revise, and revise.