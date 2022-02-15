My View: A trip to high school, once again as a senior

It’s not everyday one gets the chance to go back to high school. A while back I had that opportunity. I was a senior once again – sitting in the classroom taking notes in class.
You see, I took on a job as a “scribe” for a student who was unable to write. Three weeks of walking the halls in high school, going in and out of classrooms – just like the students – taking a seat at a desk and feeling young again! If only I could go back in time.
It has been 31 years since I was been a senior in high school. Gosh, I feel old now. Would I really want to go back in time and be a senior all over again? No, not really, but it was fun while it lasted. Except for the math class. I never was a fan of math, and I still do not like it. However, the students were actually learning how to do tax returns. I thought that this information was a great addition. No pun intended.
In forensics class, shredded pieces of papers were being assembled as part of evidence in a case. This was quite interesting. I would have loved to take this class if it was offered back in the day. An adorable tan bunny named Maple in the veterinary science/agricultural class surprised me at first. Soon I fell in love with the adorable fur ball and its dark grey bunny pal, Todd. They were both so cute to watch.
More furry friends were spotted, including two guinea pigs named Monica and Rachel and a bearded dragon named Phoebe who was eventually being fed worms. This class was learning about different dog breeds. As a dog lover myself, I thought "how fun is this!" Then, they moved on to dissecting a brain, and I was more than grateful to be excused from that day’s class, as no scribe would be necessary.
In English, the great George Bernard Shaw’s “Pygmalion” was being read. It was fun to hear the students take on their roles as the flower girl, the gentleman, the note taker, the mother, the daughter, a sarcastic bystander, Freddy, Pickering, Higgins, Mrs. Pearce, Liza, Doolittle, Clara, Mrs. Eynsford Hill, The Parlor-Maid, Mrs. Higgins and The Japanese Lady. Prior to Pygmalion, they were working on “Harrison Bergeron” by Kurt Vonnegut. Each day had a vocabulary word of the day, featuring words such as like subjugate, soliloquy and respiration.
Gym class provided a lower body workout due to the shoulder injury. I had no notes to take, so I just observed so no more injuries would occur as the student worked out on an exercise bike.
Another fun elective that wasn’t in existence when I attended high school was “Social Media Class,” which provided students a chance to work on the computer. Here, enthusiastic students were trying their best to get through recording the next day’s school announcements without laughing hysterically. This wasn’t always a success. Sometimes a take two, three, etc. was necessary.
There were a few study halls. I was able to read a lot during these times. I don’t think my eyes thank me for this, but my huge pile of books sure do.
One day’s classes were shortened for a Career/Electives Fair. My “scribe” time was during February and March, so wouldn’t you know it, Mother Nature threw two snow days into the mix. I bet all of the students and teachers celebrated these snow days, as they live for them. Me, not so much. After all, I was just getting back into the high school “senior” – I mean “scribe” – swing of things!