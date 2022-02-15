My View: A trip to high school, once again as a senior

It’s not everyday one gets the chance to go back to high school. A while back I had that opportunity. I was a senior once again – sitting in the classroom taking notes in class.

You see, I took on a job as a “scribe” for a student who was unable to write. Three weeks of walking the halls in high school, going in and out of classrooms – just like the students – taking a seat at a desk and feeling young again! If only I could go back in time.

It has been 31 years since I was been a senior in high school. Gosh, I feel old now. Would I really want to go back in time and be a senior all over again? No, not really, but it was fun while it lasted. Except for the math class. I never was a fan of math, and I still do not like it. However, the students were actually learning how to do tax returns. I thought that this information was a great addition. No pun intended.