My View: A trip across the border borders on farce

What could possibly go wrong? Canada had finally rescinded its Covid rules. My husband, Steve, and I had crossed the bridge many times pre-Covid with no problems. We had weeks to plan our excursion to “White Christmas” at the Shaw Festival Theatre in Niagara-on-the Lake and we were going with a couple who were theater subscribers and veteran bridge crossers. I carefully put our passports showing 2029 expirations in my purse. Nothing like having all your (Canadian) geese in a row!

Even the weather was cooperative. The snow that was falling as we left Amherst suddenly stopped as we crossed Grand Island. We chatted with our friends as we drove toward the Lewiston Queenston Bridge amid sparse traffic. Now we were stopped at the bridge to show our proof of citizenship. Paul and Kathy in the back seat handed the inspector their passports.

I went to unzip my purse to pull out our passports – but what’s this? The zipper would not budge. I tugged and tugged with no luck. Panic set in. Yikes! The Canadian bridge person, a youngish woman, waited patiently. Several minutes elapsed. I kept fumbling with the zipper while the pressure mounted. We needed those passports now. The purse would have to be sacrificed. Rip it open!

I gave it all the strength I had but the purse was surprisingly unyielding. I’ve had purses fall apart for no reason at all, but this purse had a mind of its own. More minutes went by. Time to call in the cavalry so I gave the purse to Steve. He tried the zipper, but it remained unmovable. To their great credit Kathy and Paul in the back seat were characteristically calm even though they were probably regretting sharing their excursion with idiots.

“Tear it apart – I don’t want it anymore.” Steve tried to destroy the purse but even the Jar Opener King could not make a dent in the iron purse. Now we are going on 10 minutes. Minutes are hours in bridge time. Will the Canadian authorities give us the dreaded command to pull over? Everybody in a border city knows that a “pull over” could mean hours of interrogation, possibly followed by years in a Canadian prison.

Hadn’t our parents threatened us repeatedly with a similar fate if we did not answer the birthplace question correctly? “Just say Buffalo, don’t get smart or we will get PULLED OVER!”

Finally, Steve, channeled his engineer grandfather and examined the purse carefully. He saw that the purse liner was jamming the zipper, so he carefully cleared it. (At this point I thought that it would be unwise to mention that I had cleverly stuffed the purse with a plastic pouch to expedite purse changes.) Voila – he unzipped the newly cooperative purse, extracted the passports, and handed them to the Canadian bridge lady who examined them and handed them back. She cheerfully told us to enjoy our day and dripping with sweat we drove on to pay the toll.

We did have one further minor scrape when the EZ Pass would not work. Luckily it was not a summer day with 40 cars jammed behind us. Instead, miraculously, nobody was behind us, so we easily made the lane change. Whew!

The play was great, and we did enjoy the rest of our day. I rewarded myself for surviving the crisis with three pairs of Canadian earrings. Safely back in the United States, we tried out different morals to the story and finally settled on “Life is just a box of chocolates – but be sure you can open it.”