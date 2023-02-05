My husband decided he needed to work out and bought a treadmill 30 years ago. He also purchased a Schwinn Airdyne. He used them a few times and then they became mine. I proudly wore out a belt on that original treadmill, and burned out the motor as well. We bought another high tech one. I turn it on and I turn it off, period. I do not program it, but I do use the fan, and sometimes the speaker jack.

I do not like exercise. I do not look like someone who enjoys exercise. I dread going into the basement until I get there. Then Billy Idol works magic. I listen to CDs on my old player. When I bike outdoors, I belt it on. I hope people think it’s a medical device. It might give them laugh when they drive by. I also wear bike shorts under my sweats. So, after my doctors advised exercise in my younger years, I finally started. I currently weigh 30 pounds more than before I started, and probably ## pounds more than I ever weighed in my entire life. Shame on me.

What I’ve gained is muscle. That’s what I tell anyone who’ll listen. I complained to my doctor recently that I only lost 5 pounds in two months of “watching it.” He was ecstatic and told me that a 5 pound weight loss per week is awesome. I love that guy.

I have learned the treadmill is a great mental tool. I actually start out on the stationary bike, saying my prayers as I warm up. I transition to the treadmill where I pump my arms alternately hanging on! After that I freestyle dance (interesting choice of words) and use an exercise band. I do several sets of squats with weights. My youngest son cringes when I say squats. have worn out several pair of sneakers from the inside out. Although they look decent, the inside heels have lost their padding. They still feel good. I sweat. And when all is said and done I feel terrific. I feel so proud of myself all day. Ecstatic because tomorrow is a skip day.

I have solved many of the world’s problems on that treadmill. Years ago after receiving a speeding ticket from an infamous traffic policeman, I decided to fight it. With five cars in front of me and no opportunity to actually speed, it had to be done. I would have to defend myself in court. I did a little "CSI" at the scene and re-enacted how I traveled. I was not traveling 42 in a 30! Far too many cars were ahead of me. Almost daily for over a month I rehearsed my defense on that treadmill. I tend to talk to myself anyway. By the time the court date arrived I was confident and composed. I took the stand and stated my facts. Only one question was asked by the prosecutor, “Did you apply your brakes?” My answer was, no. “Not guilty,” were sweet words. As I left that day an officer standing in the doorway said, “That never happens.” PHEW. I went back to work hip hip hooraying. I wasn’t trying to beat the system, I just wasn’t speeding. Case closed. I thank my treadmill for listening to me all those months. I will repay it by getting on it tomorrow and perhaps will just sing.

All that walking prepared me for a near heart attack while experiencing pulmonary embolisms a few years later. I perceived a soft whisper during the early treadmill days. “Get ready.” I did.