Do you feel, hear and see the change?

This is my favorite time of year, when I walk outside and see daily changes in the landscape. We had a cold and snowy winter here in Western New York. Two bad snowstorms resulted in epic amounts of snow keeping many of us housebound, including over the Christmas holidays. (That was especially depressing.)

Now we can start to see the damage all that snow did to our landscapes; many of us lost trees, bushes and other garden features that will need replacing.

But Easter always brings us hope and that includes in the gardens. You can now physically see, hear and smell the difference in the outside world.

The daffodils, tulips, hyacinths, forsythias and crocuses are blooming, bringing pleasant aromas and plenty of color, brightening our landscapes and improving our moods as soon as we step outside. The clematis is already starting to climb, the lilacs and other trees and bushes are getting green leaf buds. Two weeks ago where there was only brown dirt, now bits of green plants are popping through. Daylilies, hostas, bleeding hearts and astilbe are rising up to the sunlight. What a sight for anyone with gardening in their soul!

For me and my gardening friends, our hands are itching to get out and start digging in the dirt and feeling it between our fingers. My husband made four raised beds last year and – thanks to the dry weather we have had recently – he has them and his tomato patch all rototilled and has even planted his onion sets, radishes and beets. We’re both anxiously waiting to plant more, but Mother Nature is stubborn about giving up that cold weather. We went from having temperatures in the 70s and even 80s to now back to 30s at night and barely into the 40s during the day.

However, seed catalogs have been perused, seed packets bought and sorted by time of planting and a list made of plants to buy in another month. The anticipation of being outside and watching the world waking up and things growing does much for the attitude and personality of many of us.

I sit in our sunroom in the morning gazing outside and in my mind, I have all laid out what plants will go in certain pots, trying to add as much color as possible to our landscape.

Every now and then I decide I have to shake things up a bit, and during that warm spell the “itch” got to me, I had my husband help me move some of the permanent garden décor around, painting those things that needed it and scrapping those items that were damaged. We moved all my garden gnomes to the front of the house where there was more room, mixing them among the various bushes and pots and now they look much better.

I dug out my “spring” items for our front porch, cleaned them up and happily hung them. Oh, it felt so good to be out in that fresh air again and see the landscape come alive!

As Easter brings us hope that the Lord has risen and there is hope for the future, seeing our landscapes come back to life, looking forward to planting for the summer and enjoying the sunshine again does much for the soul. The anticipation of the spectrum of color soon to come brings us hope and dreams of what our gardens will produce.

Let’s get out and dig, with our hands dirty and our minds at peace.