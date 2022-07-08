My View: A teacher who made a worldwide impact

She would come into our classroom with her glasses on her head, hair a bit tousled and would proceed to tell us that she didn’t do too well on her diet over the weekend. As a freewheeling graduate student, I could commiserate.

Her comments about her weight showed how down to earth she was. When we visited her country home in West Virginia and swam in her pool, she made me feel at home. We sat around in our suits and towels, ate some good food and I had fun getting to know my classmates.

It was a nice break from D.C., and a true testament to my professor’s hospitality.

As the semesters went on, I took her foreign policy tools course. We learned about the various tools diplomats use to engage with friend and foe. It was in those classes that I learned how to conduct a foreign policy briefing within a tight time frame. There was no time for the superfluous at these moments, and I remember my stomach turning as I stood next to her doing my best to brief her on the Polisario Front in Western Sahara, or some other foreign policy matter in which the U.S. had an interest.

She paid special attention to female students, affording them opportunities to engage with one another on both substantive and lighter matters. It became clear to me that she deeply supported women’s perspectives, encouraging my female classmates to go for it in a world where women’s perspectives weren’t always valued. As the son of a single mom, I understood what she was doing and admired her for it.

As my program ended, she asked me to serve as a volunteer coordinator for newly inaugurated Czech President Vaclav Havel’s first visit to the U.S., after being imprisoned in his own country for so many years. I even got to meet U.S. Ambassador to Czechoslovakia Shirley Temple Black, who rode in the limo with us on the way to Arlington Cemetery. Meeting Havel, one of my heroes, was a thrill, as was assisting my professor with her fellow countryman’s first official visit.

My professor shared with Havel a deep reverence for human rights, the rule of law and the important role that democracy plays in protecting the rights of all people. Little did I know then the many roles she would eventually take on as a global leader of human rights.

She graded the capstone paper I wrote on the topic of HIV and AIDS in Sub-Saharan Africa. I came to this topic having had a State Department internship in Somalia, while my dear older brother lived with HIV. When I told her that I was starting a commercial and residential cleaning company after graduation, she wasn’t surprised. Like her, I did things my own way.

As her global fame and impact grew, I followed her travels, and occasionally saw her, including here in Buffalo, when she spoke at the University at Buffalo. We hugged and reminisced about our shared experiences.

She passed away this year from cancer. I am on my own cancer journey now, so I feel yet another, albeit unwelcome, connection with her.

Her passing made me reflect on how much the world has changed since 1989, how important the fight for liberal principles remains, and how that weight she always wanted to shed did not ultimately matter. She was a mother, crusader and honored diplomat.

She was Madeleine K. Albright, my professor and mentor.