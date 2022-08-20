My View: A teacher who left after a year, but made a lifetime impact

I can still see him. A 25-year-old man, I’m guessing, with a handsome countenance, fashionably dressed in a well-tailored-suit, wearing black-rimmed glasses and displaying just a faint 5 o’clock shadow. There he stood in front of the classroom, more than six feet of him, printing his name – MR.BRACKEN – in large bold capital letters on the green chalkboard, and then turning, looking ever so confident. It was like he was full of great anticipation, ready to take control and conquer the world, or at the very least, us.

My fourth grade teacher, Mr. Richard T. Bracken, was an All-American hero in my book. He put up with abuse from a generation of thoughtless, ungrateful, bratty 10-year-olds and the extremely judgmental all-female faculty, where the odds were overwhelmingly stacked against him. He stood very much alone.

Bracken, bizarrely enough, drove a pink and black Rambler station wagon, not what I’d imagine for an otherwise cool guy to be seen driving in, but I would learn from him that “cool” is in the eye of the beholder.

He would speak often of his varied travels around the globe and his many adventures in faraway exotic places like Costa Rica and New Zealand, and share with us “hands on” different ways he found people from other cultures to exist. I became aware that dikes named the Watcher, the Sleeper and the Dreamer protected the water logged country of the Netherlands. That year, I also learned about the spectacular fjords in Iceland, that Norway was the Land of the Midnight Sun and that chocolate was a main export of Switzerland.

When we were studying Australia, the subject of boomerangs came up. Bracken brought one he’d actually gotten from there and walked our class over to the park across the street to demonstrate just how these things were thrown correctly and how to make them come sailing back. It was quite a marvel to see and, to this day, that was my one and only encounter with a boomerang, but it was something I never forgot. To me it was yet another invaluable learning experience. Bracken was, in essence, a teacher before his time. Then, exiting the classroom and going out “on location” was not in vogue.

In his class, I also learned, surprisingly, that the construction of the Washington Monument, began in 1848-1854, was built in two phases, and was halted 22 years due to a lack of funding. I was also taught about the political situation in that year of 1960; Democrats were endorsing John Kennedy and Republicans Richard Nixon in what turned out to be a close election. Though Bracken was a Kennedy man, he expected Nixon would win, and I laughingly recall he said he would get a “brush cut” if Kennedy actually did win; he was a slicked-back-hair kind of guy.

The day after Kennedy was declared the victor, true to his word, Bracken came in sporting a buzz cut. I can’t imagine a female instructor going that far!

Richard Bracken only stayed that one year at Hyde Park School in Niagara Falls and then mysteriously vanished without a trace and, as far as I know, was not heard from, or ever mentioned again.

I remember all too well how Bracken created a special and wonderful world of learning. It left an indelible mark on me.