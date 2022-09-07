My View: A teacher who inspired a lifetime of great reading

At the outset of a new school year, I am reminded of the many fine teachers I encountered in my years as a student and educator. One instructor, Elizabeth Peretta, comes to mind most powerfully. She is perhaps the one teacher who had the biggest influence on my life.

Our family moved to Canastota, N.Y., a small community between Syracuse and Utica, in the middle of my eighth-grade year. I was placed in Mrs. Peretta’s English class. She selected “The Yearling” by Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings for us to read. The book is a sensitively and beautifully told tale of a lonely young boy passing from childhood to adulthood in rural Florida. Mrs. Perreta’s rich instruction and class discussions on the novel enhanced my understanding of and appreciation for the story and planted a love for literature and reading in me.

On my first visit to Florida, 25 years later, the first thing I had to do was visit Cross Creek and see the setting that inspired that wonderful novel.

I had the good fortune of being placed in Mrs. Peretta’s class a second time in eleventh grade. She again assigned extraordinary books for our reading by authors like John Steinbeck, F. Scott Fitzgerald and Ernest Hemingway.

Much of what we read did more than hold our interest and prepare us for the New York State Regents exam we would take at the end of the year. The stories helped us to better understand the world we were growing up in and communicated values that helped us live better lives.

She would often come to class and spend five or ten minutes sharing portions of books from her own private reading.

More than fifty years later, I still recall a passage from “The Human Comedy” by William Saroyan that she read to us. I ran to the school library immediately after class to borrow the book, only to find myself seventh on a waiting list to get it. It was clear to me that I wasn’t the only pupil who was touched by Mrs. Peretta’s teaching.

When I finally got my hands on a copy, I found a young man in the story who experienced challenges very sim-ilar to the ones I had lived with. This character helped me to better understand my own life and to live it more honestly.

Elizabeth Peretta made a life-long reader out of me. My life has been greatly enriched by the books I have read. Perhaps I would have developed a love for literature without her influence, but I am not sure.

What I am certain of is that Mrs. Peretta had a profound impact on my life. Educators, in the exercise of their duties, can have a powerful influence on their students as they teach and well into the future.

With the beginning of the school year, I will begin to see children and young adults walk by my front window on their way to school. On the bookshelf behind me will be copies of “The Human Comedy,” “The Yearling” and other books that have been important to me.

I will be mindful of the modest taxes I am permitted to pay in the support of these learners. I will say a little prayer for them in hope that they are taught skills and values that will help them to live useful and happy lives.

I will also hope they can find their own Mrs. Peretta in the face of one of their teachers.