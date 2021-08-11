My View: A summer love returns – the Erie County Fair

Of all of our local annual events missed last year, none hurt more than the cancellation of the Erie County Fair. Is anyone else excited to see it is back? When tickets went on sale this year, I was there waiting.

Growing up on the East Side, the fair was a family event we attended every year. My mom, by nature a cocooner, always enjoyed this outing. For me, a city girl, the fair opened up a world I had only read about.

We didn’t have a lot of money so we took advantage of all that our tickets included. I loved walking through the barns full of farm animals and stared in awe at the young 4-Hers, cots set up among their charges, attending to them.

Games and rides were off limits due to the cost but you know what? We never minded and we never felt deprived. We walked through the bazaar building and watched the salesman pitch his newfangled frying pan.

We’d show up early for the pig races to ensure some good seats and watch as Julie Hamdrews and Dick Van Pork raced around the track. Dad especially got a kick out of Frankfurter Sinatra. We’d look at all the crafts the 4-Hers made and Mom would point out how talented they were, envying their crocheted afghans and handmade dresses.