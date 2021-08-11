My View: A summer love returns – the Erie County Fair

Of all of our local annual events missed last year, none hurt more than the cancellation of the Erie County Fair. Is anyone else excited to see it is back? When tickets went on sale this year, I was there waiting.
Growing up on the East Side, the fair was a family event we attended every year. My mom, by nature a cocooner, always enjoyed this outing. For me, a city girl, the fair opened up a world I had only read about.
We didn’t have a lot of money so we took advantage of all that our tickets included. I loved walking through the barns full of farm animals and stared in awe at the young 4-Hers, cots set up among their charges, attending to them.
Games and rides were off limits due to the cost but you know what? We never minded and we never felt deprived. We walked through the bazaar building and watched the salesman pitch his newfangled frying pan.
We’d show up early for the pig races to ensure some good seats and watch as Julie Hamdrews and Dick Van Pork raced around the track. Dad especially got a kick out of Frankfurter Sinatra. We’d look at all the crafts the 4-Hers made and Mom would point out how talented they were, envying their crocheted afghans and handmade dresses.
We kids got to pick out one food to eat. My sister always chose pizza. I always (and still do) went for the curly-Q fries. Fresh cut potatoes deep fried to perfection with a crispy outside and fluffy inside – the perfect decadent food. We could also get a treat for home. Mom always picked the saltwater taffy, my sister would get fried dough, and I would go to the maple syrup stand still located in the Ag-Grange building and get a candy shaped like a maple leaf.
My son was heir to all this fair experience and I was fortunate to be able to include rides and games for him. We’d always attend on one of the all-you-can-ride ticket days and he’d spend hours on the Midway. The giant slide and the walk-through fun houses were his favorites.
We’d try a few games and when he was young, we’d pick a toy duck floating by hoping for a lucky number and throw the ping-pong ball into a fishbowl and come home with a new pet. Over the years, his skills grew and some years we’d be lugging around huge stuffed animals. I will always treasure the Scooby Doo dressed as Sherlock Holmes he won for me.
We’d make sure to include participation in the backyard circus and a performance by Gary the Silent Clown. Hilby the Skinny German Juggle Boy always made us laugh and the rescued pets show made our hearts happy.
This year I had to get tickets to the fair’s grand finale: The world’s largest demolition derby. Who doesn’t love controlled chaos taking place right in front of you? Because of last year’s derby dearth, I’m also treating myself to the Ultimate Night of Destruction, where drivers of buses compete. Absolute craziness!
When I’m not in the Grandstand witnessing bedlam, you can find me in one of the wine gardens. In my 60s, most of my time will be spent people watching from a comfy Adirondack chair. Stop by and say hi. Oh, I love these 10 summer days when the comfort of visiting with an old cherished friend returns, finally back in town after a long absence. See you at the fair.