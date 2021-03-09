My View: A strong-willed mom held our family intact

Looking back, I don’t know how Mom endured such mistreatment. Some folks were supportive, thankfully, which meant a lot to my mom.

Back in the 1960s, some of our neighbors relished having something as unusual as a divorced family on the street. Our house was always watched, and nosy neighbors would love it when they could one-up their fellow gossip mavens with the latest scoop.

If we passed on the sidewalk, some neighbors would try to con me into revealing juicy insider info. How could adults treat a kid like that? Mom simply suggested that I be the better person by ignoring such small-minded people.

Mom worked extra jobs because she insisted we stay off of public assistance. Besides her day job at school, she worked at night school, and on weekends at a hospital admitting desk. My mom also took on typing jobs after investing in a used IBM Selectric. Seemingly tireless, she was typically first to rise and last to bed.

Mom had to listen to a lot of whining from us kids. We wanted new clothes and other things, and we didn’t want to do so many household chores caused by her long work hours. Is it too late to apologize for being so self-centered? My mom did her best to keep it together through the many challenges she faced.