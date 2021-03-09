My View: A strong-willed mom held our family intact

A great lady passed away a year ago. She was my mom, and a stronger woman I’ve never met.
Back in the 1960s separation and divorce were rare in Western New York, and family court judges tended to side with the fathers. After my parents split, we kids stayed with my mother. My father paid no alimony, and a pittance in child support, regardless of his decent-paying foundry job. My mom was a poorly paid school secretary.
About the time my parents split up my maternal grandfather passed away, which was a deep loss for my mother at an already stressful time. Her inheritance from my granddad was an iron will and orneriness, and some people learned of that legacy the hard way.
Court-ordered Saturday visits with my father were interrogations. My older siblings quickly invented excuses to end that hassle. On those Saturday visits I often had to ask my dad to stop questioning me about Mom, resulting in him performing his woe-is-me shtick so I’d feel guilty and give in. I’d further remind him I wasn’t stupid enough to buy into that.
Our relationship was essentially nonexistent. Years later my dad reneged on his promise to help me pay for college. As a result, I couldn’t stay on for a Ph.D.
Craving pity, my father bad-mouthed my mother to anyone who’d listen. As a result, my mom was treated poorly by friends, family, coworkers, neighbors and even our priest.
Looking back, I don’t know how Mom endured such mistreatment. Some folks were supportive, thankfully, which meant a lot to my mom.
Back in the 1960s, some of our neighbors relished having something as unusual as a divorced family on the street. Our house was always watched, and nosy neighbors would love it when they could one-up their fellow gossip mavens with the latest scoop.
If we passed on the sidewalk, some neighbors would try to con me into revealing juicy insider info. How could adults treat a kid like that? Mom simply suggested that I be the better person by ignoring such small-minded people.
Mom worked extra jobs because she insisted we stay off of public assistance. Besides her day job at school, she worked at night school, and on weekends at a hospital admitting desk. My mom also took on typing jobs after investing in a used IBM Selectric. Seemingly tireless, she was typically first to rise and last to bed.
Mom had to listen to a lot of whining from us kids. We wanted new clothes and other things, and we didn’t want to do so many household chores caused by her long work hours. Is it too late to apologize for being so self-centered? My mom did her best to keep it together through the many challenges she faced.
My mother eventually remarried, which was somewhat rare in the 1970s. She took refresher courses to help her earn a GED. Mom organized excursions so she could afford to travel. Her dream was to visit Hawaii and Alaska. I’m proud to say she made it to both places, and to many other scenic sites.