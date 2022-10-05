My View: A story of faith and family ties

I always admired my mother-in-law’s large Irish Catholic family from South Buffalo. My husband and I had hoped for a large family, but it wasn’t meant to be. Fortunately, we were blessed with a son. That son has given us much joy and two grandchildren, plus two bonus grandkids, and we love them all.

My mother-in-law adored her big brother Ed. He was a man of great faith. He would often greet you with a pointed question, “Did you go to church”? We always felt a little uncomfortable because we couldn’t always answer in the affirmative. Uncle Ed had eight children, 40 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. He was widowed at a young age and left to raise all those children, not an easy task, yet he managed to instill in them a strong faith.

Cousin Bernie, Uncle Ed’s son, the patriarch of his family, took his patriarchal duties very seriously, maintaining family ties that bind. He would arrange all family gatherings – Christmas parties, picnics and boat outings.

When Bernie and some family members visited us in Florida, we spent a memorable day with them. We had some conversations about family history, and learned that one long-deceased female family member was involved in a large shoplifting ring, which spread from Buffalo to Rochester. I guess the in-laws were not as stellar as I previously thought – or at least not as law-abiding – and we shared a good laugh over this revelation. We also learned we had very different political views. A very spirited discussion ensued, and we cheerfully agreed to disagree. Too bad this doesn’t happen more often when politics are involved. That day was and remains one of the most wonderful memories of our time spent in Florida.

Sadly, Bernie and his lovely wife Pat recently passed away. It was agreed that it would take more than one family member to fulfill Bernie’s duties.

Another cousin of remarkable faith was Patty. Patty was widowed at a young age and left to raise three young boys on her own. She managed to graduate from college, and raised her boys, while instilling in them her strong faith. Years later, she suffered a near-fatal brain injury. Those same boys are now grown men. After spending several months in the hospital, the doctors determined she had plateaued. This prognosis would not be accepted by her sons. They determined they could provide the care she needed in her own home surrounded by a loving family.

The doctors were not aware of Patty’s unshakable faith. Her sons began preparing her house for her arrival. The prospect was daunting, yet they persevered. They modified her home by making it wheelchair accessible and arranged for home care and physical and occupational therapy. Through faith and sheer determination, she not only improved, but thrived, and is anxiously awaiting the birth of her first great-granddaughter.

Patty happily attends all family outings and is often the center of attention. She exudes grace and intelligence, crediting her faith for her remarkable recovery.

I enjoy reading the anniversary celebrations in the Sunday News. Have you ever noticed that virtually every couple was married in the church? There is something to be said about faith sustaining us. Fifty-plus years of marriage takes determination, a little luck and a lot of faith. And yes, we too were married in the church 52 years ago.