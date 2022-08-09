My View: A story of a lifesaving friendship

This is a tale about two individuals and our shared experience recently at Erie County Medical Center’s Regional Center of Excellence for Transplantation and Kidney Care. But it is more than that: It is a tale of lifelong friendship, altruism, camaraderie, struggle and optimism.

It was the summer of 2020 and I invited my longtime friend Bill Cochrane, whom I met in kindergarten, to go boating on the Niagara River. I turned off the engine, so we could share stories. Floating down the river, we discussed a range of subjects, including our health as aging adults. When I shared that I was diagnosed with renal disease 25 years ago and that ultimately I would either be on dialysis or would need a transplant, my friend did not hesitate to say simply, “I would help you.”

On the way home, in separate cars, my phone buzzed with a text. It was Bill reaffirming to me by saying, “I mean what I say and I say what I mean.” At the next red light, my emotions took over and I cried a lot of happy tears. Two years later, after many tests, he kept his promise and now I have one of his healthy kidneys, which, essentially, has given me a new lease on life.

We all know Buffalo as the City of Good Neighbors. We hear that all the time. It’s a slogan – a nice one – but just that: a slogan. But as the decades progress, when you catch up with old, lifelong friends, and reminisce about shared childhood and adolescent experiences, you quickly understand that the term City of Good Neighbors is truly something more than a marketing slogan. That is certainly true for us.

And so, Bill and I, friends since kindergarten at PS 22 in North Buffalo, neighbors in the Central Park section of Buffalo, have lived our lives in tandem, celebrating our personal highs and commiserating on life’s lows. We think it’s safe to say that despite that very close friendship, we never could have imagined what took place recently at Erie County Medical Center.

From the moment the kidney transplantation process started, these are just a few examples of some of the shared experiences that we had throughout our brief, but successful stay at ECMC.

Everyone, from the custodial staff to day nurses, night nurses, nutritionists, social workers, discharge planners, psychologists, doctors, surgeons and people whose names we will never know had the following shared characteristic traits: they were kind, compassionate, considerate, comforting and completely committed to their craft at ECMC. It is not an exaggeration to say that we could feel the Buffalove, something that is difficult to describe to someone who is not from here. It was utterly amazing! These people deserve acknowledgement and credit; we will be forever grateful to them.

This was a once-in-a-lifetime moment for the two of us, but the work continues at ECMC. These professionals show up for work every day in the face of omnipresent pressure and uncertainty and they do their work with dignity, grace and humor. We cannot say thank you loudly enough.

Our shared path continues, and we look forward to the next steps in our journey, which is now closer than we could have imagined a short time ago.

There is one other point. If you have ever considered being an organ donor, or you need a possible transplant, don’t hesitate to call 716-898-5001. There is nothing like giving someone, especially a lifelong friend, the gift of life.