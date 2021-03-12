My View: A South Buffalo schooling in Irish culture

With St. Patty’s Day just around the corner it all starts to come back to me.
Those all-so-vivid memories of growing up in South Buffalo in the late 1950s and early 1960s, when if you weren’t Irish, it could be, at times, a bit of a challenge. I attended St. Teresa’s parochial school and every kid there was Irish American.
Well except for me and one other Italian boy. Oh, and there were those two Polish kids, too.
I remember the St. Patrick's Day pageants I was obliged to participate in. I can still, in my mind’s eye, see myself dancing, all in emerald green. Up on a stage singing, “With me shillelagh under me arm, and a twinkle in me eye, I’ll be off to Tipperary in the mornin’.”
But thankfully, that was only once a year. The regular visits of the pastor, Monsignor Leo J. Toomey, were a much more frequent tribulation. Toomey was an affable sort that resembled, just a bit, the old-time movie co-star of the film “Going My Way,” the actor Barry Fitzgerald. The monsignor fancied himself as “The Bishop of South Buffalo” and was quite a character.
About once a month, “Doc” Toomey, as he was called by the altar boys, would enter our classroom, and at first walk up and down the aisles as we would have to kiss his papal ring. Reluctantly, I would grimace, pucker up, and give his saliva coated, yucky finger a peck.
After that the good monsignor would proclaim in a call and response, “Children, there are only two kinds of people in the world.” And we would answer by yelling out in unison, “The Irish and the ones that want to be Irish!” He would then toss hard candies out to us and we would all scramble for them like street urchins in a Dickens novel.
It brought to my mind the old tag line of a comedian of that era, George Gobel. He once appeared on Johnny Carson’s “Tonight Show” and after following luminaries Bob Hope and Dean Martin, Gobel asked Carson if he ever felt like the “whole world was a black tuxedo and you’re a pair of brown shoes?” That’s what it felt like to me back then.
There was one tale I remember of Toomey, who was well known for the egg and other food stains that graced the front of his vestments. Evidently, it would appear, that he was a bit of a sloppy eater.
Seeing this again and again, one morning at breakfast in the rectory, Father Paternitti, our Italian American parish priest, finally couldn’t hold it back any longer and remarked, “You know what the shortest book in the world is, monsignor?”
Toomey said, “No, what ?”
Father Paternitti replied, “The book of Irish table manners.”
Toomey chewed silently for a few moments, swallowed and finally said, “No, actually there’s one shorter than that.”
What would that be?
The monsignor replied, “The book of Italian war heroes.”
And so it went. On and on.
But after it all, I survived, though I never could overcome all the psychic scars enough to attend any of the “hooleys” at the Irish Center that an old buddy jokingly invited me to. I did finally start to go to the parade downtown and even attended a St. Patty’s Day celebration in the Old First Ward.
I guess finally, once and for all, I must be over it – because I had a blast.