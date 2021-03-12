My View: A South Buffalo schooling in Irish culture

With St. Patty’s Day just around the corner it all starts to come back to me.

Those all-so-vivid memories of growing up in South Buffalo in the late 1950s and early 1960s, when if you weren’t Irish, it could be, at times, a bit of a challenge. I attended St. Teresa’s parochial school and every kid there was Irish American.

Well except for me and one other Italian boy. Oh, and there were those two Polish kids, too.

I remember the St. Patrick's Day pageants I was obliged to participate in. I can still, in my mind’s eye, see myself dancing, all in emerald green. Up on a stage singing, “With me shillelagh under me arm, and a twinkle in me eye, I’ll be off to Tipperary in the mornin’.”

But thankfully, that was only once a year. The regular visits of the pastor, Monsignor Leo J. Toomey, were a much more frequent tribulation. Toomey was an affable sort that resembled, just a bit, the old-time movie co-star of the film “Going My Way,” the actor Barry Fitzgerald. The monsignor fancied himself as “The Bishop of South Buffalo” and was quite a character.