Who is Marie Morrisey? Every year around St. Patrick’s Day I wonder about her. Her recipe for Irish soda bread was given to me some years ago, in 1983. It’s printed IN ALL CAPS on what was probably continuous feed computer paper from a daisy wheel printer. My friend Sue’s mom printed it out for me, back when we were in high school.

Looking at the faded tattered paper makes me realize just how much is Irish about my life in Buffalo. For several summers in the 1970s, one of our neighbors welcomed kids from the Belfast Summer Relief program. It didn’t matter whether they were Protestant or Catholic – we didn’t know. We were just fascinated that someone our age came here from so far away.

During high school, my friend Sue lived on McKinley Parkway in South Buffalo. There are pictures of the two of us jogging past her house as we ran in the Tosh Collins Community Center Run. And more pictures as we ran in the Shamrock Run that same year. No pictures, but memories certainly, of some possibly underage friends who were able to get into The Shebeen back when it was open on Delaware Avenue. A ticket for a floor seat at the 1987 U2 concert in Buffalo guaranteed you a wooden folding chair, ringing in your ears for most of the following day and an excellent view of Edge’s hat during the show.

When our sons were younger, we took them to the Delaware Avenue St. Patrick’s Day parade and, when they were a little older, we took them to see "Riverdance" at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre. Around that same time a friend from church went on his bucket list trip to Ireland and brought back a beautiful pin for me – a small gold Shamrock set with twinkly green stones, in a green velvet box. Sometime during the year I was going through a divorce, two of my Buffalo friends bought a gold Claddagh ring for me to wear in place of a wedding band. And, in 2006, a headline in The Buffalo News was “Catholics get a break for St. Patrick’s Day” – a dispensation by the Bishop to eat meat on a Lenten Friday that was also St. Patrick’s day that year.

Anyone who has kayaked around Canalside or in the opposite direction on the Buffalo River passes the grain elevators. A Google search of “Irish & grain elevator & Buffalo” pulls up so many stories about the people who worked there and lived nearby, including a piece from WBFO.org where Buffalo historian Mike Vogel talks about those who came here for work digging the Erie Canal and then stayed and settled in what is now the Old First Ward.

My grandmother referred proudly and often to our family’s Irish and Scottish ancestry, and the genealogy painstakingly compiled by my Aunt Cindy traces both. There are Gormans on my mother’s side of the family, including one Sarah Jane Gorman born Oct. 26 1858, County Galway, Ireland. It seems that our family took a more roundabout path to Buffalo, as Sarah Jane married a Scotsman from the Hebrides, named Joseph Walter McDougall. It was one of her children, my great-grandmother, born in Waterloo, Canada, who married an American and settled here in the West Falls area.

Marie Morrisey’s soda bread recipe is simple – just seven ingredients. But in her words: “You can make bread as rich as you wish, by adding more shortening and sugar.” I wonder about Marie’s story, about her family, and about their experience of being Irish in Buffalo. Even though we’ve never met, she’s added richness to mine.