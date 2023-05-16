For the past few years, I have resided in Florida from mid-October until April. I never thought I would enjoy being a “snowbird.” However, this past winter proved that I made a good decision.

We live in Orchard Park, and while my neighbors were enjoying 80 inches of snow in late November, I was sitting by the pool. Then, when the great Christmas blizzard of 2022 was raging in WNY, we survived two nights where the temperature dropped to freezing at night before rebounding to the high 40s. Temperatures then returned to the 70s and 80s during the day. Overall, the weather in Florida during the winter months is unbeatable.

I have learned a great deal about Florida over the last two winters. First and foremost, the state is growing in population at an incredible rate. As of 2022, Florida is now the fastest growing state in the nation. Most of this growth comes from those leaving the northern half of the country.

“Boomers” are, for the most part, very active and want to enjoy the lifestyle that the southern climate provides, now that they’ve raised their families and retired from actively working. We live in The Villages, which has been called, for good reason, “Disneyland For Seniors.”

The governor of Florida has labeled it a “free” state. I still have not figured out exactly what this means, but it is exactly the type of catchy populist political slogan that seems to be gripping our country right now. The governor has even written a book called “The Courage to Be Free.” While I have not yet read this book, I am hopeful that my question regarding what is meant by “free” as it applies to Florida will be answered.

However, given the current political climate in the state, I am fearful that how “free” we actually are will be determined by the political class. I am also fairly sure that this book is meant to boost the governor’s quest to be the next President of the United States.

Getting used to driving in Florida is a challenge. When the “seasoned” drivers from outside of Florida are mixed with the “native” Floridian drivers, there’s a real clash of styles. You literally take your life in your own hands while driving here.

First, no one seems to use a turn signal. Cars change lanes or turn at will. You really need to keep a careful eye on everyone around you while you drive. Next, red signal lights or stop signs seem to have little meaning to drivers. It is not uncommon for me to witness many drivers barreling right through red lights and stop signs. Consequently, there are a lot of accidents.

Obeying speed limits also seems to be optional and completely up to the individual driver. You do, however, need a horn. Honking seems to be ingrained in all drivers, young and old alike, and let’s not forget hand gestures. These are plentiful, varied and quite creative.

I am sure that the research teams in Detroit and other places new models are designed are closely watching these phenomena carefully and will soon come out with models to be sold only in Florida. Cars without turn signals or speedometers – but with enhanced horns – will surely be in showrooms in the future. These modifications will be very popular with Florida drivers.

I am now glad to be back to the calmness of Western New York and will enjoy the sensational weather.

Florida is not the place to be in the summer.