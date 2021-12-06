My View: A sledding adventure crashes to a halt

Forty-four years ago this winter, on a Sunday evening, Michael Forness and Stephen Bender were hard at work on the slopes at the Ski Wing resort in Allegany, 90 miles southeast of Buffalo. They were trying to repair a broken grooming machine. Between midnight and 1 a.m., the two went back to the chalet for tools.
They walked into a burglary in progress.
The criminals were digging up a safe in a resort office. When they saw Michael and Stephen, they fired, shooting them both in the back of the head. Three times each.
A janitor arrived at 3 a.m. and discovered their bodies.
The murderers were never found. They got away with the safe and the $18,000, scot-free. Detectives found the empty safe in the Allegheny River a month later but had no lines on the cold-blooded criminals. The resort closed shortly after, never to reopen.
Twenty years ago this winter, while I was in high school, three friends and I decided to finally check out this decaying ski resort firsthand. Being from Allegany, we had heard stories about what happened that night our entire lives. It was time to see the place for ourselves.
We set off from my friend’s camp a few miles south of the resort, pulling a 50-pound toboggan behind us. Our aim was to sled – it was a ski resort.
It was a quiet and cloudy afternoon. The low sun skipped across the winter sky like a stone across a pond, and just as fast. We had a foot of snow the night before and the only sound in this pure-white world was the occasional bough snapping from the weight of the heavy snow.
I don’t know how we found the resort, but miraculously, on the other side of some evergreens, the steepest slope at all of Ski Wing was before us. It was not what we expected; the trail was barely discernible.
Decades of fallen trees, new trees and ruts big enough to park an ATV in littered the path.
Upon surveying the area, the three of us had a discussion about the risks involved. We knew somebody would get hurt – but we had spent hours hiking to gain a backdoor entrance to this ski resort that nature had reclaimed.
For some reason, we put the largest member of our party in the front, which was, in retrospect, not the most strategic decision. Then we pushed off.
The world sped by in a silent, silver-white flash. We avoided both the fallen and new trees. It was going surprisingly well – until it wasn’t.
It was a 5-foot-deep rut covered in brush that got us. We went from 50 mph to a dead stop instantly. Our heads, limbs and torsos all collided with one another before we were each sent on our own unique trajectories. I remember vividly the weightlessness of that moment – I also remember the tree that ended it.
My friend Pete did indeed land in the hospital, but with only a minor ankle injury. The rest of us miraculously got away with only cuts and bruises.
I dug up this memory on a long walk in the woods during a visit to Allegany last Thanksgiving. Twenty years have passed since that day.
Like a blanket of clean snow, history numbs and covers the past of small towns like mine. The tools of modernity favor distraction over reflection. This holiday season, we must make a deliberate effort to remember not only the people in our lives but also the towns and places that made us who we are today.