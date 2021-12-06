My View: A sledding adventure crashes to a halt

It was a quiet and cloudy afternoon. The low sun skipped across the winter sky like a stone across a pond, and just as fast. We had a foot of snow the night before and the only sound in this pure-white world was the occasional bough snapping from the weight of the heavy snow.

I don’t know how we found the resort, but miraculously, on the other side of some evergreens, the steepest slope at all of Ski Wing was before us. It was not what we expected; the trail was barely discernible.

Decades of fallen trees, new trees and ruts big enough to park an ATV in littered the path.

Upon surveying the area, the three of us had a discussion about the risks involved. We knew somebody would get hurt – but we had spent hours hiking to gain a backdoor entrance to this ski resort that nature had reclaimed.

For some reason, we put the largest member of our party in the front, which was, in retrospect, not the most strategic decision. Then we pushed off.

The world sped by in a silent, silver-white flash. We avoided both the fallen and new trees. It was going surprisingly well – until it wasn’t.