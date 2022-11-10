My View: A Silver Star couldn't erase the darkness for this vet

Part of Bill Ziegler died that day. He came home to Buffalo a hero of the Korean War after earning a Silver Star, the nation’s third highest honor for gallantry in action. But the soldier never felt he was heroic.

It was early morning in May 1953 and Pfc. Ziegler was on a reconnaissance patrol with other soldiers, advancing close to enemy lines. The 22-year-old radio operator was part of the U.S. Army’s 65th Infantry Regiment fighting North Korean and Chinese soldiers in the Kumhwa Valley.

When Ziegler’s patrol suddenly came under intense enemy fire, the green lieutenant leading the group fled the area with his assistant. Pinned down and wounded, Ziegler watched as Chinese troops bayoneted fallen soldiers to ensure they were dead. Holding his breath and pretending to be dead, Ziegler miraculously survived the assault and watched as the enemy soldiers slowly walked away.

When they were gone, Ziegler assumed command of his unit, gathering a dozen other survivors, and guiding them back through heavy mortar barrages to the safety of their base camp. Still, even on that day, he did not feel like a hero. As he humbly told a staff reporter at the Buffalo Evening News at the time, “We got into a little firefight out there and I ended up bringing the patrol back to the main line. I guess that’s about it.”

Ziegler had graduated from Seneca Vocational High School in Buffalo where he lettered in basketball, football and baseball. Small in stature, he was fit and athletic and had many friends growing up on Genesee Street in the city. He was attending Buffalo State College studying to be a teacher when he was drafted into the Army. After basic training at Fort Knox in Kentucky, he arrived in Korea in March and immediately saw battle.

Gen. Maxwell Taylor, Eighth Army commanding general, pinned the Silver Star on Ziegler during a ceremony on a bright and bitterly cold day in December, attended by the president of South Korea, Syngman Rhee. In addition to the medal, Ziegler received a Purple Heart for injuries he suffered in the battle, and he was promoted to corporal. The fighting ended in July 1953 with the signing of the Korean Armistice Agreement and Ziegler was soon honorably discharged from the army.

Ziegler returned to his studies, starting at Syracuse University, where he played on the freshman basketball team, and finishing with a bachelor’s degree in business from the University at Buffalo. The afterglow of being called a hero had quickly faded, and the darkness of war followed. He began to deal with it the only way he knew how. He drank. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) had yet to be diagnosed in returning war vets, so Ziegler had to go it alone.

He went to work in the insurance industry and then helped found a disaster restoration business in Buffalo. He married in 1959 and had three daughters. But the darkness remained, and he tried to wash it away with more drinking. By 1970, he was divorced and his alcoholism severely strained relationships within his family.

Many years later, Ziegler, my wife’s uncle, casually told me his war story firsthand. It was frightening. But this small, unassuming man described a nightmare experience as if he was talking about hitting a lucky tee shot at his favorite golf course. He still didn’t feel like a hero.

Ziegler died in 2014, finally finding peace after trying to cover up the scars of war for so long. He had lived alone, and upon his passing the Silver Star and Purple Heart were nowhere to be found. The sharing of his story is all that is left, and it seems appropriate to retell it with the approach of Veterans Day.

We honor all veterans through the generations on this day – living and deceased – and recount their many stories of service and sacrifice. We are also reminded of the cost of war, with some veterans making the ultimate sacrifice in giving their life, and others, like Ziegler, giving a piece of their soul. Thank you, Cpl. William Ziegler and all the men and women who have served.