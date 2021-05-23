My View: A short respite helped me be a better mom

A co-worker recently told me I was a bad mother. I will start from the beginning as to why this comment transpired. First, I love all four of my children. They are my life. I volunteer with whatever they need and I am always there for them. They are my pride and joy.
When the pandemic started last March, I was thrust, like everyone else in the world, into the unknown. I was furloughed from my job, which I love. My children suddenly were home and schooling was switched to online. It was difficult for everyone to get used to learning through different computer programs.
My oldest son, who struggled in a normal school setting, had an extremely difficult time managing his time online. This was his senior year. He needed to complete his work to graduate. My youngest son had the hardest time clicking the correct icons to complete his work. My daughters did well with online learning, but my youngest daughter is very athletic and her wings were clipped with everything she did and she struggled being home all the time.
I am a sociable person. I love to talk to everyone and go out with friends. I love my job. I look forward to going to work every day. All of a sudden, I can’t see my friends, there is nowhere to go, I am no longer working, and I’m not seeing my mom, whom I am very close to.
I’m claustrophobic, so it was a huge adjustment wearing a mask. I would put the mask on and not breathe correctly and a panic attack would start. I had to learn to breathe properly and control my attacks.
I hated going grocery shopping and seeing the people hoard the toilet paper, paper towels and cleaning products. I saw a lady dump at least 40 liquid soaps in her cart before the stores started putting limits on items. My oldest daughter works at a grocery store. She would come home and tell these awful stories about greedy, mean people. I lost all hope in mankind.
I sunk into a deep depression; not a normal sadness, but I-can’t-get-out-of bed depression. To top it off, my eye swelled up and I couldn’t keep it open. My doctor did a telehealth conference, but she did not know what caused it. So here I was depressed, trying to navigate this crazy situation and be brave for my children with a stupid, swollen eye that I couldn’t open for five weeks.
During this time, I devised a plan. When July came around, I was going to a hotel on Grand Island with my dog Sadie. I needed to get away and find myself. It gave me something to look forward to. I was close enough that if anything happened, I could just rush home. It’s not like the kids were left alone because they were with their father.
I stayed at a beautiful hotel for three nights. Sadie and I walked Beaver Island, Buckhorn State Park and the bike path. We watched the sun rise and set from the balcony. I brought my Mother’s Journal and filled it out.
During that time, my depression lifted, I felt more hopeful, I realized how lucky I was and what a great life I have. When I told this co-worker that I spent a few nights in a hotel with only my dog, he said I was a bad mother.