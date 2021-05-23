My View: A short respite helped me be a better mom

A co-worker recently told me I was a bad mother. I will start from the beginning as to why this comment transpired. First, I love all four of my children. They are my life. I volunteer with whatever they need and I am always there for them. They are my pride and joy.

When the pandemic started last March, I was thrust, like everyone else in the world, into the unknown. I was furloughed from my job, which I love. My children suddenly were home and schooling was switched to online. It was difficult for everyone to get used to learning through different computer programs.

My oldest son, who struggled in a normal school setting, had an extremely difficult time managing his time online. This was his senior year. He needed to complete his work to graduate. My youngest son had the hardest time clicking the correct icons to complete his work. My daughters did well with online learning, but my youngest daughter is very athletic and her wings were clipped with everything she did and she struggled being home all the time.

I am a sociable person. I love to talk to everyone and go out with friends. I love my job. I look forward to going to work every day. All of a sudden, I can’t see my friends, there is nowhere to go, I am no longer working, and I’m not seeing my mom, whom I am very close to.