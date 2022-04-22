My View: A senior friend provides trove of memories

The telephone rang for the sixth time. Should I hang up? No, give Marge more time to answer.

“Why hello,” her voice crooned into the phone. “I’ve been thinking of calling you.”

We fell into an easy conversation.

“Baseball started tonight. My favorite team, the Yankees, are playing,” Marge said. “The Giants are, too, so I have to switch channels back and forth.”

Growing up, Marge was the only girl on her street. She played baseball at an early age with the boys around her. Today, Marge still loves sports and can give you the latest information about our Buffalo Sabres and Bills.

Marge was my neighbor until a year and a half ago. I had met her often on Thursday evenings. As we both rolled out our garbage totes, we chatted under the fading sunlight.

“You know Marge, you could easily fit into that tote,” I teased. She nodded with a smile. We often conversed until the streetlights came on and the first stars showed their sparkle. These conversations led to my walking across the street to visit her. Sitting in her living room, she appreciated the homemade jars of strawberry jam or mini loaves of banana bread I handed her.

When Marge turned 98, her three daughters finally coaxed her out of the family home of 60 years. She and her late husband had the house built for them. At that time, they were the last house on the street. The lot next door served as an ice-skating rink for her children. So many memories she carried from this home.

Marge’s face beamed at her 99th birthday party. Surrounded by her daughters and their families, plus neighbors and friends, she enjoyed the attention given to her. Aside from this party, she rarely talked about her age, but would just mention that her back hurt.

“My age is catching up with me,” she recently lamented. “I use a cane now. It makes me feel safer.”

My mind did a quick spin. Marge was 99 and a half years old. And NOW her age was catching up with her? I did an inward chuckle.

This petite lady began dating a fellow named Jerry during her senior year of high school. World War II called and Jerry was drafted into the Army. Before he left, he slipped an engagement ring on her finger. Marge continued her job at Kodak Park in Rochester. Her sister Doreen and her young son came to live with her, as Doreen’s husband was also in the army. Taking her nephew on walks to the park or candy store provided Marge with a needed distraction.

Marge supported Jerry by writing every day. She would not see him for four years. He was stationed in the Pacific. Joy filled the air when he returned in December 1945. In March 1946, a wedding band was placed by the engagement ring as the two were married.

Life moved forward. On a family trip to New York City, Jerry appeared on the “Price is Right” TV show, hosted by Bill Cullen. One of his prizes was an expensive little black cocktail dress with hat, shoes and purse to match. Marge loved to dress up, so she was thrilled with this outfit. Even now, she will open her closet to display this treasure.

Today Marge lives in an apartment – not an assisted living facility or nursing home. She cares for her own needs with family bringing a main meal daily.

Have you called a senior citizen lately? Try it! You will receive a treasure trove of information.